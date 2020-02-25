Coronavirus Now: Deaths & Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. & Worldwide

Confirmed cases of novel Wuhan coronavirus (now officially known as COVID-19) now number at more than 80,000, so it’s more important than ever to stay informed about cases around the world and in the United States. Here is a look at the confirmed cases, including maps of where the confirmed cases are, and a look at where the deaths have been. Forty-seven deaths have been recorded outside of China.

There Are More Than 80,000 Confirmed Cases And More than 2,700 Deaths

As of February 25, 80,411 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 (also known as the Wuhan coronavirus), according to BNO. There have been 2,710 fatalities, most in China.

The following map of confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide was shared by BNO News. You may need to zoom into the map to see the cases in the United States, which so far number at two, or cases in other countries across the world.

Another map worldwide is being maintained here which tracks confirmed cases and deaths. A mobile version of the map is here. The map pulls from WHO, CDC, NHC, and Dingxiangyuan sources and is being maintained by people with JHU.edu. Note that the “total recovered” number might be a bit misleading, as it doesn’t account for people who may never have needed to go to the hospital. The total deaths number is being kept updated with the most current numbers released.

Another map sourcing the most recent news about the virus can be found here.

Please consult your local news for the most recent information about virus cases, confirmed or unconfirmed. If you are concerned about your symptoms, talk with your doctor right away.

The CDC has also released a global map of cases around the world, last updated on February 25.

Reported Deaths from the Wuhan Coronavirus

So far, the following deaths have been reported from the Wuhan Coronavirus, according to BNO News.

Mainland China – Hubei province (including Wuhan) – at least 2,563 deaths

Mainland China – Guangdong province – 5

Mainland China – Shanghai – 2

Mainland China – Henan province – 19

Mainland China – Chongqing – 6

Mainland China – Sichuan province – 3

Mainland China – Beijing – 4

Mainland China- Heilongjiang province – 12

Mainland China – Hunan province – 4

Mainland China – Tianjin province – 3

Mainland China – Zhejiang province – 1

Mainland China – Anhui province – 6

Mainland China – Jiangxi province – 1

Mainland China – Shandong province – 4

Mainland China – Other regions – 23

Mainland China – Undisclosed – 4

Deaths outside of mainland China:

Diamond Princess Cruise Ship – 4

France – 1

Hong Kong – 2

Iran – 15

Italy – 11

Japan – 1

Philippines – 1

South Korea – 11

Taiwan – 1

The first man who died outside of China was in the Philippines was 44 and had been admitted to San Lazaro Hospital. He had been admitted to the hospital on January 25, CNN Philippines reported. He died on February 1. His partner, a 38-year-old woman, was the first confirmed case in the Philippines, PhilStar reported. Both the man and the woman were from Wuhan, China and had arrived via Hong Kong. One other person has been reported as a confirmed case in the Philippines.

An American citizen in Wuhan, China died from the Wuhan coronavirus on February 6, CBS News reported. This is the first American death. The person was 60 years old and more details have not yet been released.

Confirmed Cases Across the World

The confirmed international cases outside of China include the following countries, according to BNO News. These are confirmed cases, not deaths, and they are listed in alphabetical order.

Diamond Princess Cruise Chip – 691 (10 recovered)

Afghanistan – 1 case

Australia – 22 cases (11 recovered)

Austria – 2 cases

Bahrain – 23 cases

Belgium – 1 case (recovered)

Cambodia – 1 case (recovered)

Canada – 11 cases (3 recovered)

Croatia – 1 case

Egypt – 1 case (recovered)

Finland – 1 case (recovered)

France – 14 cases (11 recovered)

Germany – 16 cases (14 recovered)

Hong Kong – 85 cases (18 recovered)

India – 3 cases (3 recovered)

Iran – 95 cases

Iraq – 5 cases

Israel – 2 cases

Italy – 322 cases (1 recovered)

Japan – 161 cases (23 recovered)

Kuwait – 9 cases

Lebanon – 1 case

Macau – 10 cases (5 recovered)

Malaysia – 22 cases (17 recovered)

Nepal – 1 case (recovered)

North Korea – Unknown (some unconfirmed reports indicated 1 to 7 but it’s not verifiable, BNO noted)

Oman – 4 cases

Philippines – 3 cases (2 recovered)

Russia – 2 cases (2 recovered)

Singapore – 91 cases (58 recovered)

South Korea – 977 cases (22 recovered)

Spain – 5 cases (2 recovered)

Sri Lanka – 1 case (recovered)

Sweden – 1 case

Switzerland – 1 case

Thailand – 37 cases (15 recovered)

UAE – 13 cases (3 recovered)

United Kingdom – 13 cases (8 recovered)

U.S. – 57 cases (6 recovered)

Vietnam – 16 cases (16 recovered)

57 Confirmed Cases in the United States

According to the CDC, the cases in the United States include 14 confirmed cases tested in the U.S. through health surveillance systems (included two person-to-person spread cases.), plus 36 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and three from Wuhan, China. That still leaves a few unaccounted for. (BNO estimates 57 cases while other sources estimate 53 cases in the U.S.) The CDC is no longer providing a U.S. map of cases.

Here’s a look at the confirmed cases in the U.S.