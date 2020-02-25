Coronavirus Now: Deaths & Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. & Worldwide

Confirmed cases of novel Wuhan coronavirus (now officially known as COVID-19) now number at more than 80,000, so it’s more important than ever to stay informed about cases around the world and in the United States. Here is a look at the confirmed cases, including maps of where the confirmed cases are, and a look at where the deaths have been. Forty-seven deaths have been recorded outside of China.
There Are More Than 80,000 Confirmed Cases And More than 2,700 Deaths
As of February 25, 80,411 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 (also known as the Wuhan coronavirus), according to BNO. There have been 2,710 fatalities, most in China.
The following map of confirmed cases in the U.S. and worldwide was shared by BNO News. You may need to zoom into the map to see the cases in the United States, which so far number at two, or cases in other countries across the world.
Another map worldwide is being maintained here which tracks confirmed cases and deaths. A mobile version of the map is here. The map pulls from WHO, CDC, NHC, and Dingxiangyuan sources and is being maintained by people with JHU.edu. Note that the “total recovered” number might be a bit misleading, as it doesn’t account for people who may never have needed to go to the hospital. The total deaths number is being kept updated with the most current numbers released.
Another map sourcing the most recent news about the virus can be found here.
Please consult your local news for the most recent information about virus cases, confirmed or unconfirmed. If you are concerned about your symptoms, talk with your doctor right away.
The CDC has also released a global map of cases around the world, last updated on February 25.
Reported Deaths from the Wuhan Coronavirus
So far, the following deaths have been reported from the Wuhan Coronavirus, according to BNO News.
- Mainland China – Hubei province (including Wuhan) – at least 2,563 deaths
- Mainland China – Guangdong province – 5
- Mainland China – Shanghai – 2
- Mainland China – Henan province – 19
- Mainland China – Chongqing – 6
- Mainland China – Sichuan province – 3
- Mainland China – Beijing – 4
- Mainland China- Heilongjiang province – 12
- Mainland China – Hunan province – 4
- Mainland China – Tianjin province – 3
- Mainland China – Zhejiang province – 1
- Mainland China – Anhui province – 6
- Mainland China – Jiangxi province – 1
- Mainland China – Shandong province – 4
- Mainland China – Other regions – 23
- Mainland China – Undisclosed – 4
Deaths outside of mainland China:
- Diamond Princess Cruise Ship – 4
- France – 1
- Hong Kong – 2
- Iran – 15
- Italy – 11
- Japan – 1
- Philippines – 1
- South Korea – 11
- Taiwan – 1
The first man who died outside of China was in the Philippines was 44 and had been admitted to San Lazaro Hospital. He had been admitted to the hospital on January 25, CNN Philippines reported. He died on February 1. His partner, a 38-year-old woman, was the first confirmed case in the Philippines, PhilStar reported. Both the man and the woman were from Wuhan, China and had arrived via Hong Kong. One other person has been reported as a confirmed case in the Philippines.
An American citizen in Wuhan, China died from the Wuhan coronavirus on February 6, CBS News reported. This is the first American death. The person was 60 years old and more details have not yet been released.
Confirmed Cases Across the World
The confirmed international cases outside of China include the following countries, according to BNO News. These are confirmed cases, not deaths, and they are listed in alphabetical order.
- Diamond Princess Cruise Chip – 691 (10 recovered)
- Afghanistan – 1 case
- Australia – 22 cases (11 recovered)
- Austria – 2 cases
- Bahrain – 23 cases
- Belgium – 1 case (recovered)
- Cambodia – 1 case (recovered)
- Canada – 11 cases (3 recovered)
- Croatia – 1 case
- Egypt – 1 case (recovered)
- Finland – 1 case (recovered)
- France – 14 cases (11 recovered)
- Germany – 16 cases (14 recovered)
- Hong Kong – 85 cases (18 recovered)
- India – 3 cases (3 recovered)
- Iran – 95 cases
- Iraq – 5 cases
- Israel – 2 cases
- Italy – 322 cases (1 recovered)
- Japan – 161 cases (23 recovered)
- Kuwait – 9 cases
- Lebanon – 1 case
- Macau – 10 cases (5 recovered)
- Malaysia – 22 cases (17 recovered)
- Nepal – 1 case (recovered)
- North Korea – Unknown (some unconfirmed reports indicated 1 to 7 but it’s not verifiable, BNO noted)
- Oman – 4 cases
- Philippines – 3 cases (2 recovered)
- Russia – 2 cases (2 recovered)
- Singapore – 91 cases (58 recovered)
- South Korea – 977 cases (22 recovered)
- Spain – 5 cases (2 recovered)
- Sri Lanka – 1 case (recovered)
- Sweden – 1 case
- Switzerland – 1 case
- Thailand – 37 cases (15 recovered)
- UAE – 13 cases (3 recovered)
- United Kingdom – 13 cases (8 recovered)
- U.S. – 57 cases (6 recovered)
- Vietnam – 16 cases (16 recovered)
57 Confirmed Cases in the United States
According to the CDC, the cases in the United States include 14 confirmed cases tested in the U.S. through health surveillance systems (included two person-to-person spread cases.), plus 36 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and three from Wuhan, China. That still leaves a few unaccounted for. (BNO estimates 57 cases while other sources estimate 53 cases in the U.S.) The CDC is no longer providing a U.S. map of cases.
Here’s a look at the confirmed cases in the U.S.
- Arizona – 1 case. One case is in Maricopa County, Arizona. The person is a member of the “Arizona State University community” but did not live in school housing, Business Insider reported. They had recently traveled from Wuhan and they live in Tempe, CBS News reported.
- California – 10 cases
- Two cases in San Diego
- Two cases in Santa Clara County – ABC 7 reported one case is a man that has been self-isolating since he returned from Wuhan on January 24 and has not been very sick or needed hospitalization. Another case was a woman who was in Wuhan, China, confirmed on February 2, ABC 7 reported.
- Two cases in San Benito County – These involve a husband and wife who are 57 and the husband had traveled to Wuhan, Business Insider reported. They are being treated at a hospital at the University of California and were taken to the hospital after their symptoms worsened.
- One case in Los Angeles County – The LA individual was a Wuhan resident traveling through the Los Angeles International Airport, heading to China, when he felt sick, Business Insider reported.
- One case in Orange County – Orange County officials do not believe person-to-person transmission occurred in the county.
- Humboldt County – A case was confirmed in Humboldt County, Jefferson Public Radio reported on February 23. The person is self-isolating at home and doing well and close contacts are being monitored. A close contact is “indeterminate,” KRCR reported.
- Sacramento County – A case was confirmed who traveled from China to the U.S. on February 2 and has self-quarantined since, CBS San Francisco reported.
- Diamond Princess Cruise ship – 39 cases – Including five in Northern California, 11 at the University of Nebraska, and two near Lackland Air Base, CBS San Francisco reported.
- Illinois – 2 cases
- The second case in the U.S. was confirmed on January 24 in Chicago, from a woman who had also recently been in Wuhan. The woman in Chicago is in stable condition at a hospital, CBS DFW reported.
- Another case was later also confirmed in Illinois, the husband of the woman who was first diagnosed, ABC 5 reported. Both are in their 60s.
- These two were released into home isolation on February 6 and said the care they’re getting is great and they’re feeling good, CBS News reported.
- Massachusetts – 1 case – This case is in Boston, Massachusetts, CBS News reported. The man is in his 20s and had traveled to Wuhan recently. He’s been isolated and will stay there until he’s cleared. His close contacts are being monitored. He’s from Madison and is doing well, CBS News reported.
- Texas – No in-state transmissions have been reported. There’s one case confirmed from a group that the State Department flew out of China and is now quarantined at the Join Base San Antonio-Lackland, CBS News reported.
- Washington state – 1 case – The first confirmed case in the U.S. was on January 21 in Washington state, from a man who had traveled from Wuhan. The man is in his 30s and being treated in Seattle. He was released into isolation and home and says he is continuing to improve, CBS News reported.
- Wisconsin – 1 case in Madison who was tested at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and is isolating at home, Business Insider reported.