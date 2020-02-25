Democratic Debate Drinking Games & Bingo for Tonight, February 25

Happy Democratic debate day! Tonight will be especially interesting as Mike Bloomberg returns to the debate stage, especially considering everything that happened last week. If you’re hosting a watching party, you might want to also host a drinking game or a Bingo game. Here are some ideas for tonight. The debate starts at 8 p.m. Eastern.
Drinking Game Ideas
First, here are some general ideas for the drinking game that aren’t related to specific candidates on stage.
- Take a sip if someone plugs their website. Take a second sip if the effort feels really awkward.
- Take a sip if it looks like someone’s mic is turned off.
- Take a sip if there’s any time when you feel like we could really use Yang’s MATH skills.
- Take a sip if someone is cut off by a moderator. Take a second sip if they just talk over the moderator.
- Take a sip if anyone talks about Obama. Take a shot if two or more candidates get into a fight about who Obama would like better.
- Do the same, but if the candidates are arguing about who Trump would dislike or fear the most.
- Take a sip if someone heckles the debate. Take a shot if the heckler makes the speaker stop talking.
- Take a shot if someone talks about coronavirus because that is depressing. If you need two shots, that’s OK.
- Take a sip if anyone says arguing is uncivil.
- Take a sip if someone talks about dark money.
- Take a sip if someone accuses another person of saying “Republican talking points.”
- Take a shot if anyone tries to talk in Spanish.
Now here are some ideas for specific candidates:
- Take a sip if anyone refuses to shake Bloomberg’s hand. Take a shot if the rest of the candidates refuse to shake each other’s hands.
- Take a sip if anyone compares Bloomberg to Trump or claims he’s not a real Democrat.
- Take a sip if someone asks Bloomberg about his NDAs.
- Take a shot if Warren calls Bloomberg a name.
- Take a sip if Biden steps away from his podium and leans close to another candidate. Take a shot if he actually touches another candidate.
- Take a sip if Biden acts scared of Sanders’ hand, because he does this in almost every debate.
- Take a sip if Biden gets a word wrong and it takes you a moment to figure out what he meant. Take a shot if Biden gives the wrong website or phone number.
- Take a sip if Buttigieg makes an awkward joke. Take another sip if it’s an awkward joke about his military service.
- Take a sip if anyone talks about Sanders’ Nevada win. Take a shot if anyone talks about Sanders’ winning all three of the first caucuses and primary.
- Take a sip if anyone brings up Sanders and Russia. Take a shot if Bloomberg accuses Sanders of being a Communist.
- Take a sip if anyone says a joke that’s funny enough to actually make you laugh out loud and not just cringe a little.
- Take a sip if Warren talks about taking selfies or having a plan.
- Take a sip if Klobuchar talks about all the elections she’s won.
- Take a shot if Klobuchar talks about her ex-boyfriends.
- Take a sip if Steyer talks about how different he is than the other billionaire on stage.
- Take a sip every time Steyer agrees with Sanders or says he supports him.
Remember to drink responsibly and have a designated driver or call a rideshare if you play a drinking game tonight.
Bingo Ideas
Any of the ideas above can be translated into a Bingo game card. Some ideas for terms you can include on a bingo card include:
- Medicare for all
- Russia
- Communist
- Marijuana
- Speaks in Spanish
- Minimum wage
- Immigration
- Obama
- Someone plugs their campaign website
- Hecklers
- Cut off by a moderator
- Student debt
- Socialism
- Dark money
- Hillary Clinton
- Billionaires
- Electoral college
- The DNC is rigged
- Iowa caucus
- Abortion
- Trump
- Pence
- Greta
- Top 1%
- Purity test
- Coronavirus
You can create your own bingo cards based on these ideas here.
Tonight’s Lineup
Tonight’s debate starts at 8 p.m. Eastern and it will air on CBS if you’re watching on TV. The following candidates will be in tonight’s debate:
- Joe Biden, former Vice President
- Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City
- Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana
- Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator
- Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator
- Tom Steyer, businessman
- Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator
Remember to drink responsibly or take an Uber or Lyft home if you had too much to drink. There will be a lot of opportunities to drink tonight during the debates if you plan your game right.