Democratic Debate Drinking Games & Bingo for Tonight, February 19

Happy Democratic debate day! Tonight will be especially interesting as Mike Bloomberg joins the debate stage. If you’re hosting a watching party, you might want to also host a drinking game or a Bingo game. Here are some ideas for tonight.

Tonight’s Lineup

Tonight’s debate starts at 9 p.m. Eastern and it will air on NBC or MSNBC if you’re watching on TV. The following candidates will be in tonight’s debate:

Joe Biden, former Vice President

Michael Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City

Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

Remember to drink responsibly or take an Uber or Lyft home if you had too much to drink. There will be a lot of opportunities to drink tonight during the debates if you plan your game right.

Drinking Game Ideas

First, here are some general ideas for the drinking game that aren’t related to specific candidates on stage.

Take a sip if someone plugs their website.

Take a sip if it looks like someone’s mic is turned off. Then feel sad that Yang isn’t here to comment on that.

Take a sip if anyone talks about Obama. Take a shot if two candidates get into a fight about who Obama would like better.

Take a sip if someone heckles the debate. Take a shot if the heckler makes the speaker stop talking.

Take a shot if someone talks about coronavirus because that is depressing. If you need two shots, that’s OK.

Take a sip if anyone says arguing is uncivil.

Take a sip if someone accuses another person of saying “Republican talking points.”

Take a shot if someone talks about UBI, since Yang isn’t in the debate tonight.

Now here are some ideas for specific candidates:

Take a sip if Sanders and Warren have another tense moment, and take another sip if they don’t shake hands again. Shake your neighbor’s hand if they shake hands.

Take a shot if anyone refuses to shake Bloomberg’s hand.

Take a sip if anyone compares Bloomberg to Trump or claims he’s not a real Democrat.

Take a sip if Biden steps away from his podium and leans close to another candidate. Take a shot if he actually touches another candidate.

Take a sip if Biden acts scared of Sanders’ hand again.

Take a sip if Biden and Sanders hug again.

Take a sip if Biden gets a word wrong and it takes you a moment to translate what he meant. Take a shot if Biden gives the wrong website or phone number.

Take a sip if Buttigieg makes an awkward joke. Take another sip if it’s an awkward joke about his military service.

Take a sip if Buttigieg accuses anyone of taking dark money. Take a sip if this causes anyone to talk about wine caves.

Take a shot if anyone talks about not trusting the Nevada caucus after what happened in Iowa.

Take a sip if anyone says a joke that’s funny enough to actually make you laugh out loud and not just cringe a little.

Take a sip if Warren talks about taking selfies.

Take a sip if Klobuchar talks about all the elections she’s won.

Take a shot if Klobuchar talks about her ex-boyfriends.

Bingo Ideas

Any of the ideas above can be translated into a Bingo game card. Some ideas for terms you can include on a bingo card include:

Medicare for all

Marijuana

Minimum wage

Immigration

Obama

Someone plugs their campaign website

Hecklers

Cut off by a moderator

Student debt

Socialism

Social security

Hillary Clinton

Billionaires

Electoral college

The DNC is rigged

Iowa caucus

Abortion

Trump

Pence

Greta

Top 1%

Purity test

Coronavirus

You can create your own bingo cards based on these ideas here.

READ NEXT: More Than 17,000 Pack Bernie Sanders’ Tacoma, Washington Rally