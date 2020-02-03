Greyhound Bus Shooting in California Injures Six People

Multiple people were wounded in a Greyhound Bus shooting in California, according to the California Highway Patrol. Six people were wounded, according to DailyNews.com, as the bus traveled from Los Angeles to the Bay area.

According to ABC7, the suspect, who was on the bus, opened fire on a Greyhound bus that was on the 5 Freeway near Lebec.

The California Highway Patrol reported that there were multiple victims and said the mass shooting occurred in the early morning hours of February 3, 2020, near Grapevine Road, ABC7 reported. It’s not yet clear how badly people were injured, and the suspect’s motive and name have not been released.

The Bus Was Stopped at a Gas Station

At least 6 people are hurt after a suspect opens fire inside a Greyhound Bus heading to the Bay Area from Los Angeles. Police say the suspect is in custody. Bus is now at the bottom of the Grapevine. #greyhoundshooting pic.twitter.com/2UR7lHuw66 — Anthony Leong (@anthonyleong83) February 3, 2020

Video showed the scene (above). According to ABC30, the bus “was stopped at a Valero gas station on Grapevine Road around 1:00 a.m.” Kern County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the scene.

According to Daily News, authorities received multiple 911 calls from inside the bus of an active shooter situation. There were 40 people on the Greyhound bus at the time. The suspect has been taken into custody. The injuries ranged from “moderate to major gunshot wounds,” the news site reported.

One reporter at the scene described the six victims as being “affected” by the shooting, according to CHP.

UPDATE: CHP says 6 people were “affected” after the #GreyhoundShooting this morning. pic.twitter.com/AI8nbji4lF — Tyrah Majors® (@tyrahmajors) February 3, 2020

