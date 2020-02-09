Javier J. Gutierrez: A Tribute to the Soldier Killed in Afghanistan

The Department of Defense confirmed that two U.S. service members died on February 8 during combat operations. On February 9, they identified the two soldiers, Javier Jaguar Gutierrez and Antonio Rey Rodriguez.

Javier Jaguar Gutierrez was a 28-year-old man from San Antonio, Texas. He was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) out of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. The Department of Defense indicated that he received the rank of Sgt. 1st Class as a posthumous promotion.

Heavy received a release from the United States Army Special Operations Command (SOC) about Sgt. Gutierrez. It says he died on February 8 “from wounds sustained during combat operations” in Nangarhar province, eastern Afghanistan.

Gutierrez Had Served 10 Years in the Army & 4 Years in Special Forces

According to the SOC statement, Gutierrez was born in Jacksonville, N.C. on August 12, 1991. He enlisted in 2009 as an infantryman in the Army stationed out of Fort Bragg. He was selected in 2012 to attend the Special Forces Qualification Course, and graduated in 2015 as a Special Forces Communciations Sergeant. It was at that time that he was assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) out of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

SOC confirmed that Gutierrez was deployed once to Iraq and once to Afghanistan.

He Was a Highly Decorated Soldier Who Received Many Medals and Honors

Gutierrez received a number of medals and honors during his service, including the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon, the Expert Infantry and Parachutist Badges, and the Special Forces Tab. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal and Purple Heart posthumously.

The 7th Special Forces Group Commander, Col. John W. Sannes, said that Gutierrez “was a warrior that exemplified selfless service and a commitment to the mission, both values that we embody here in the 7th Special Forces Group.” He continued, “Our priority now is to take care of his family and teammates, we will provide the best possible care possible during these trying times.”

