Katie Giovanniello: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Katie Giovanniello, a 16-year-old girl, passed away on Friday after being diagnosed with the flu in Leesburg, Virginia. Her family believes that she died from flu complications, and her mother hopes that everyone will take this tragic event as a warning to take the flu more seriously.

Here’s what we know about Katie Giovanniello:

1. She Was Diagnosed With Influenza B on February 2

According to her mother Colette Giovanniello, Katie woke up on the morning of February 2 feeling under the weather. Colette took Katie to Urgent Care that same day, where she was diagnosed with the flu. As per Colette, Katie was given a Tamiflu prescription and was told to stay hydrated.

Katie was sick over the next few days, including vomiting a few times. In Colette’s interview with WUSA9, Colette said she didn’t think too much of the vomiting since she had been told this was a possible Tamiflu side effect. Katie had all the typical flu symptoms, but she wasn’t improving, Colette said. She had low energy and was tired, and although she felt clammy, she never had a high fever.

2. She Went Into Cardiac Arrest on February 6 & Passed Away Early February 7

Colette said that Thursday morning, on February 6, she was giving Katie a bath when Katie went into cardiac arrest. At that time, Katie’s sister Nicole, who is a lifeguard, gave Katie CPR until the ambulance arrived. The ambulance took Katie to Inova Loudoun Hospital, then she was transferred to Inova Children’s Hospital in Fairfax.

At the hospital, Katie was put on life support. According to Colette, Katie showed no brain activity even after all measures were taken to resuscitate her. She passed away early on Friday morning, at 3:55 a.m.

3. She Was Very Close With Her Mother & Had an Older Sister and a Twin Sister

Katie was part of a very close family unit, with her mother Colette, her 17-year-old sister Nicole, and her twin sister Danielle. All three of them attended Heritage High School together in Virginia. Katie was technically the baby of the family, born a minute after her twin sister Danielle. Katie had just turned 16 a few days before, on January 31.

The three sisters and Colette have many pictures of them all together on Facebook, and they did a lot of activities together. In fact, the day before Katie became sick, she spent the day shopping with her family, and they had planned the next day to attend a yoga class together.

4. Katie’s Community and High School Are In Shock at Her Passing

On Friday, after her passing, Heritage High School sent a letter to all students and staff to share the news and offer support. As reported by Fox News, the letter states: “As many of you no doubt are, I am deeply saddened by this news. A traumatic event can evoke a wide range of reactions, and I know that the Heritage community shares in the family’s loss and grief.”

The letter continues, explaining that out of respect for Katie and her family, the pep rally and homecoming dance would both be postponed. Additional counselors were also made available for all students at the school who needed it.

This video shows an emotional Colette talking about how loved Katie was among her friends and community:

RAW: Mother of 16-year-old VA girl who died after being diagnosed with the flu speaks out16-year-old Katie Giovanniello passed away just days after being diagnosed with Influenza B. She's survived by her mother, Colette, her older sister, Nicole, and her twin sister, Danielle. 2020-02-11T02:14:53.000Z

A GoFundMe page was also set up by Terri Pellegrini Augarten on behalf of Colette to raise money to support the family in this difficult time.

5. Her Mother Believes This Was Caused by the Flu; No Autopsy Is Scheduled

The exact cause of death has not yet been released, but Colette is sure it was due to influenza. WUSA9 reported that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Virginia will not perform an autopsy, because “Katie’s death was considered a ‘natural death'” and therefore doesn’t fall under the medical examiner’s jurisdiction.

