When did Kirk Douglas Have a Stroke?

Kirk Douglas had a stroke in 1996 and died today, February 5, 2020 at 103 years old.

Kirk Douglas was an actor best known for his starring role in Spartacus, as well as dozens of other movies. People reported he suffered his stroke in 1996. He wrote about his recovery after the life-changing event in his best selling memoir, My Stroke of Luck.

Although he recovered from the stroke, he struggled to recover his use of language afterward, says the National Aphasia Association.

Kirk Douglas’ Stroke Caused Aphasia

Today, we say goodbye to one of Hollywood's legendary leading men, Kirk Douglas. His commanding presence enthralled audiences for decades, and as a film producer, he put himself on the line to end the Hollywood blacklist. #TCMRemembers #KirkDouglas pic.twitter.com/wYk6uT8d6M — TCM (@tcm) February 6, 2020

The National Aphasia Association defines the condition as an impairment of language, affecting the production or comprehension of speech and the ability to read or write. Aphasia is always due to injury to the brain-most commonly from a stroke, particularly in older individuals.

In 2007, Douglas told the National Aphasia Association, “My stroke…was a blessing in disguise. I learned that we take too many things for granted in this world, even speech. We think our thoughts and then we have no difficulty saying it in words. When you have a stroke your mind thinks quickly but your speech reacts very slowly. You have to learn how to use your tongue, your lips, your teeth. I am lucky, although my speech is still impaired, I suffer no paralysis and I didn’t die. I have begun to appreciate the gift of life. Of course, I do my speech exercises every day. When I asked my speech therapist how long would I have to do my exercises? Her answer was, ‘until you die.'”

