Kyle Shanahan’s Age: How Old Is the San Francsico 49ers’ Head Coach?

The San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2. This game is projected to be one of the tightest Super Bowl matchups in recent memory, and 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has a lot of weight on his shoulders to pull out a win.

Shanahan, who turned 40 years old in December, may seem a little young to handle that sort of pressure, but he’s not the youngest coach to ever coach a team in the Super Bowl. That honor goes Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, who took home his first championship ring at age 36 after defeating the Arizona Cardinals in 2009.

The second-youngest is Jon Gruden, who was 39 years and five months old when he brought the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl in 2003. Crazily enough, Gruden had spent the first half of the season coaching the Las Vegas Raiders before a trade sent him to Tampa Bay, and those were the two teams playing in Super Bowl XXXVII. Gruden and the Buccaneers won 48-21, and at the time, he was the youngest head coach to ever win a championship ring.

Shanahan was born on December 14, 1979, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. With former Denver Broncos head coach Mike Shanahan as his father, who brought the franchise back-to-back Super Bowl wins, coaching in the NFL might’ve been Shanahan’s predetermined destiny.

After attending Cherry Creek High School in Greenwood Village, Colorado, he accepted a scholarship to play football for Duke but transferred to Texas, where he was a wide receiver for the Longhorns.

He was on the Texas team in 2001 and 2002 and finished his career with 14 receptions for 127 yards. Shanahan was not drafted after graduating in 2003 and went directly into coaching. His first job was working as a graduate assistant for the UCLA Bruins.

Shanahan Got His First NFL Coaching Job At Age 25

Shanahan spent his first two seasons (2004-05 and 2005-06) working in the NFL as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ offensive quality control coach. Kyle moved on to the Houston Texans for the following two seasons as the wide receivers coach before becoming their quarterbacks’ coach. Kyle was then promoted to Houston’s offensive coordinator, a job he kept for two seasons before being hired in the same role by his father for the Washington Redskins.

After Washington fired his father, Kyle took the position of offensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns for a season, then resigned to take the same position with the Atlanta Falcons. Shanahan was the offensive coordinator of the Atlanta Falcons when the team faced off against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LI on February 5, 2017. The Falcons somehow squandered a 25 point lead and then lost the game in overtime after allowing Brady and the Patriots to stomp all over them in the second half.

Mike Shanahan Earned 3 Super Bowl Rings His NFL Coaching Career

While Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, he earned a Super Bowl ring and when Kyle’s father was head coach of the Denver Broncos, he led to the franchise to two consecutive Super Bowl wins. With John Elway at quarterback, the Broncos took the title in 1998 and 1999.

After 14 seasons with the Broncos, Shanahan was fired in 2008, and after a year away from the field, went on to coach for the Washington Redskins in 2010, where he signed a five-year $35 million contract under team owner, Dan Snyder. He retired after his tenure with Washington.

READ NEXT: Rob Lowe’s Neutral ‘NFL’ Hat at 49ers Playoff Game Goes Viral