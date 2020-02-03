Live Republican Iowa Caucus Election Results 2020: Who Is Winning?

Today is the Iowa Caucus. And although everyone seems to be focusing on the Democratic results, there’s also a race today for the Republican Presidential candidate too. Two people are running against the incumbent, President Donald Trump, today. Heavy will be providing live results from the Iowa caucus right here on this page as part of a partnership with Decision Desk.

Republican Caucus Results – Updated Live

Heavy has partnered with Decision Desk to show the results of the Republican caucus live as they come in. Go here if you don’t see a results table below.

Live Results: Iowa GOP

Take a look at the live results table above. In this story below, you’ll find updates about what’s going on in the election today and then, at the end of this first section, you’ll see a live stream of the results provided by NBC News.

This live stream video below will likely focus more on the Democratic side of things tonight, but they may mention Republican results too. It’s a good video to watch for staying updated.

Below, you’ll find running updates about what’s going on in the election today.

Republican Caucus Rules & Candidates

There are three candidates running in the GOP caucus: incumbent President Donald Trump, Bill Weld, and Joe Walsh. Bill Weld was the 68th Governor of Massachusetts from 1991 to 1997. He also ran Gary Johnsons’ VP on the Libertarian ticket during the 2016 election. Joe Walsh was a member of the U.S. House of Representatives in Illinois’ 8th district from 2011-2013.

The rules for the Republican caucus are quite a bit simpler than the rules for the Democratic caucus. The precinct caucuses will proportionally allocate delegates to the county conventions based on the vote. The county conventions will then choose delegates for the district and state conventions. Iowa has 12 delegates attending the Republican National Convention.

For caucus day itself, Republicans cast a vote for the candidate they prefer. The votes are all counted and the precinct chair announces how many delegates were elected by the precinct, Des Moines Register reported. The delegates are allotted proportionally, as this is not a winner-takes-all state. So as you can see, it’s a lot simpler. In the Democratic caucus, people line up in sections of the room based on their preferred candidate, and then only groups with 15% or more of the vote in their precinct can consider their vote counted. The “nonviable” supporters have an option to then realign and vote for a viable candidate in the second election of the night.

Republicans, meanwhile, just vote once and then the votes are allocated to delegates proportionally. It’s a much simpler process, USA Today reported.

