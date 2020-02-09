Malika Haqq, Khloe Kardashian’s Best Friend: 5 Fast Facts

Malika Haqq is the name on everyone’s lips as she hosted a glamorous baby shower attended by her best friend, Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. The 36-year-old mom-to-be looked incredibly happy and at times overwhelmed, as she entered the room with tears in her eyes, and told Khloe “You guys… I couldn’t even make it into the room,” as per Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram story of the event.

Here’s what you need to know about Malika Haqq:

1. She Is Over 8 Months Pregnant & Has Documented the Pregnancy Online

Malika first announced her pregnancy in September 2019, posting a picture of herself on Instagram with her Clearblue pregnancy test. Since then, she’s posted a lot of photos of her growing baby bump, as well as an ultrasound. In November, she revealed the sex of her baby, announcing “It’s A Boy!!!”

More recently, she posted a black-and-white picture of herself in her backyard, sharing that she had reached the 8-month milestone.



2. She Confirmed O.T. Genasis Is the Father in Her Baby Shower Speech

Us Weekly reported back in September 2019 that O.T. Genasis, whose real name is Odis Flores, was the father of Malika’s child. Malika did not publicly reveal this until her baby shower speech yesterday. During her speech, she said “Whether you brought me lunch or called me or texted me,” she said. “I’m incredibly thankful to Odis Flores for my little boy,” reported Us Weekly.

O.T. Genasis and Malika Haqq broke up in June 2019, after dating on-and-off for two years. It’s unclear if they’re back together.

The 32-year-old rapper also took to Instagram after the shower to post about her pregnancy. He posted a picture of himself captioned “My son on da way…Give me a baby name now…GO!!!” On the image itself, he wrote: “Malika’s having a baby!”

3. The Event Was a Lavish Balloon and Teddy Bear-Filled Party With a Cereal Bar

The event planner behind the baby shower was none other than Mindy Weiss, whose team has put on lavish weddings, baby showers and parties for celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, Pink, and many more.

Photos and videos from Khloe’s Instagram story show an abundance of balloon arrangements everywhere and some lifesized green teddy bears. Khloe also shows her viewers a full cereal bar, explaining “Malika has been craving cereal her whole pregnancy.”

4. She Has Been Khloe Kardashian’s Friend for Decades & Worked for Her Until 2012

Malika’s friendship with Khloe Kardashian goes back a very long way. Malika appeared on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe & Lamar, and other spin-off shows from the Kardashian family.

They met when they were 15 years old, according to Khloe. Cosmopolitan reported that Khloe wrote on her blog: “Malika was dating one of my male best friends. He would always keep us apart because I am sure he knew we would just hit it off. One day we met and we did. Malika and Khadijah have been my best friends ever since.”

This photo on Malika’s Instagram shows the two of them together back in 2001.

On Khloe & Lamar, the show documents how Malika was working for Khloe as her assistant, but she wanted to pursue her acting career. The break itself was a bit awkward, but their friendship recovered. In this clip of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the two talk about their friendship.

5. She Stars in Side by Side, a Facebook Watch Show, With Her Identical Twin Sister Khadijah

Malika has an identical twin sister, Khadijah, and together they star in a reality show on Facebook Watch called Side by Side. During the show, the two sisters talk about everything going on in their lives, love, their families, and give some beauty tips to their viewers.

According to the Side by Side cover video, “we want to share with you guys some of the behind-the-scenes things that we’ve never shared before.” The two were in the show business from a very young age, appearing together in Sky High in 2005, ATL in 2006, and 20 Years After in 2008.

