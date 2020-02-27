Mark Cuevas Today: Where Is the ‘Love is Blind’ Star Now?

Mark Cuevas was one of the men who starred on the sleeper hit show, Love Is Blind. The Netflix reality series was based on the premise of the title: can you fall in love with a person without ever actually seeing them?

The show was split into three releases, with three episodes each. In the first three episodes, a collection of men and women talked to one another through a phone system, getting to know one another on “dates.” Cuevas immediately fell in love with Jessica Batten, who was ten years his senior. After being rejected by another contestant, Batten chose him too, and the pair became engaged.

Throughout the series, Cuevas repeated that Batten was the woman of his dreams. Batten, however, wasn’t so certain, and repeatedly voiced concerns about their age difference, and apparent issues with physical chemistry. So it might not have surprised people when Batten chose not to marry Cuevas at the last minute.

Here’s what you need to know about where Cuevas is now, in 2020:

Cuevas & Batten Didn’t Speak After the Show Ended: ‘I Took it All Very Seriously’

Now that the series has ended, fans know that Batten and Cuevas didn’t end up together. Still, many might be wondering if Batten and Cuevas are friends now, or if they’ve even rekindled their relationship.

Nope. To Esquire, Cuevas revealed that it was “radio silence” between him and Batten after the show stopped filming in 2018. He also gave a vague answer when asked if he was surprised by the wedding rejection. He said,

… it was weird because I was happy, but I was uncertain. I didn’t know what was gonna happen but I knew that connection, I knew what I wanted, and I took it all very seriously. I didn’t take anything lightly. I was transparent, I was honest and I was just like, hey, this is who I am. I was ready for what was to come whether that was yes or no, you know what I mean?

According to his Instagram, Cuevas is still pursuing his dreams of being a fitness instructor, and appears to work at Solcioty Fitness, a gym in Atlanta.

His Instagram bio seems to hint at the motto he approached Love is Blind with: “You win, you win. You lose, you learn.”

Cuevas also has a website, which advertises the time he spent on Love is Blind.

To UpRoxx, Cuevas gave info about his personal background. He explained that attended LaGrange College, then transferred to Georgia State to play football. But he stopped playing football after sustaining numerous concussions and injuries.

Cuevas also offered some insider info on what he and the other guys did during their time off, when they weren’t “dating” the other women. He said,

Well, there were chill times that we had where we’re just hanging out around in the living room area. And luckily, I had my guitar. Kenny would sing, Barnett had his ukulele. We were all just like a band of misfits, just hanging out because we didn’t have music, we didn’t have anything else to rely on. It was really cool because we built those relationships together and we went through it together, but the downtime that we did have, we were just kind of like hanging out. And funny thing, I brought a football with me because they told me to bring something that represented me. And so we had this football and I still have it and it’s like just one football that didn’t have enough air in it, but it always helped us kill the time just throwing that thing around when we were outside, not filming, inside. It was like the therapy football.

Cuevas also shared how the experience has changed his approach to dating. He said, “Coming out of his whole experience who I am now, like I’m a better communicator. I communicate what I want and I am as open as I can be.”