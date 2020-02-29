Maura Mandt Dies: Legendary ESPN Producer Passes Away at 53

Maura Mandt, a long time producer with ESPN, has died at the age of 53. ESPN executive vice president of content Connor Schell described Mandt’s death as “unexpected.”

In a statement, Schell said, “It’s difficult to understand how someone with such passion for life could be gone so suddenly. We will certainly remember her relentless pursuit of creative excellence, her courage in pushing boundaries, and the lasting legacy Maura left on the sports world. Most of all, we will remember her as a true friend to so many of us, and we will miss her dearly.”

Mandt produced ESPN’s award show, The ESPYs, through her own production company, MaggieVision Productions. Mandt began working on the show in the 1990s as a production assistant. In 2002, Mandt was named as executive producer of the show. Mandt was also one of the creators of the X Games. In 2014, Mandt was one of the recipients of an Emmy Award for the ESPN 30 for 30 short, “Arthur & Johnnie.” During her career, Mandt won two Sports Emmy for her documentary work.

