Moore High School: Truck Driver Slams Into Multiple Students, 1 Killed

A group of students outside Moore High School in Moore, Oklahoma, were struck by a red truck at 4:30 p.m. local time on February 3, which has left one victim dead, the Moore Police Department reported.

“I’ve got a vehicle that hit numerous students,” Police Spokesman Jeremy Lewis said to The Oklahoman. “We are getting ready to airlift one of the other ones but it looks like five or six hit. We have the vehicle stopped and one person in custody right now.”

Sergeant Jeremy Lewis described the suspect as an adult male, but no further details were given about the truck driver. Police have blocked off Main street at North Eastern and will remain blocked off until the evening. Lewis said the kids were hit at a very high rate of speed.

⚠️🚧🚨MOORE-Main Street is closed between Eastern Ave and English as Moore PD investigates a fatal auto/pedestrian crash at Moore High School. The driver is in police custody. One student was killed. pic.twitter.com/y7O2rdImBk — TTN Oklahoma City (@TotalTrafficOKC) February 3, 2020

KOCO 5 captured the red truck the suspect was driving on camera. The driver initially fled the scene, but the police caught the suspect a few blocks away from the crash.

This is the truck police say plowed through a group of students outside of #Moore High School this afternoon. Look at the damage to the front! This is about two blocks east of the high school. @OKCFOX pic.twitter.com/E0H7eGmnUS — Emily Collins (@EmilyTVNews) February 3, 2020

MOORE DEADLY AUTO-PED: Six students hit, 1 confirmed dead near Moore High School, according to @MoorePolice. Suspect in custody. @kfor pic.twitter.com/LlHjJjHKIN — Peyton Yager (@peytonyager) February 3, 2020

On Facebook, the Moore Police Department shared the following statement: “Officers are on scene of a serious accident on E. Main St. Main Street will be blocked from Eastern east to English. Please avoid the area as emergency crews will be entering and exiting.”

Sergeant Jeremy Lewis told KOCO 5 that while one victim is deceased, the rest are “in critical condition” at the local hospital. “The school will be giving a notification to parents as soon as possible. If they are concerned, [parents] should report to the high school gym.”

Police Had The Suspect Perform a Field Sobriety Test

UPDATE: #Moore police placing a man under arrest near the pickup truck detectives say struck several kids outside the high school. We know at least one student was killed and several others injured. @OKCFOX pic.twitter.com/20Dhgx5mrv — Emily Collins (@EmilyTVNews) February 3, 2020

A white male was taken into custody by the Moore Police Department. KOCO 5 News captured police administering a sobriety test before arresting him. He was asked to walk in a straight line, one foot in front of the other, and then to stand straight with both arms pinned to his sides.

Afterward, police escorted the male suspect back inside the police vehicle.

