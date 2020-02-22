Live Nevada Democratic Caucus Election Results 2020: Who Is Winning?

The Nevada Democratic Caucus is happening today. This is the first caucus for the Democrats’ 2020 Presidential nominee since the still controversial Iowa caucus. Will Nevada end up like Iowa, with results disputed for weeks, or will the results be reported much more smoothly with fewer inconsistencies? Heavy is partnering with Decision Desk to bring you the live results of the Nevada caucus, along with updates on what’s happening today and into the night.

Nevada Democratic Caucus Results – Updated Live

Heavy has partnered with Decision Desk to show the live results of the Democratic caucus as they come in. Go here if you don’t see a results table below.

Much like Iowa, there will be three sets of results. A first alignment, then a second alignment after people who voted for nonviable candidates can switch their votes, and then a state delegate estimate. We can expect results from caucus precincts to start coming in around 4 p.m. Eastern/3 p.m. Central/1 p.m. Pacific at the earliest.

Live Results: Democratic 1st Round

Live Results: Democratic 2nd Round

Live Results: Delegate Equivalents

Above you will see the results of the first presidential preference vote, the second presidential preference vote, and the county delegate equivalents, which is the number from which a winner is typically declared.

Scroll down to the “Caucus Rules” section of this story below to learn more about what these numbers mean and when the votes are taken. Any candidate who does not receive 15 percent of the first vote is considered “non-viable,” and their supporters might choose to support a different candidate for the second vote.

Heavy will be providing live updates for the caucus below, with the most recent updates listed first.

Friday Night: There was already a large turnout of early voters before the official caucus even began. Leslie Paul Fynns shared a public post on Facebook saying that Bernie Sanders’ campaign told volunteers that there were already 75,000 early voters in Nevada, compared to the total caucus voters in 2016 of 80,000. Many of the early voters were first-time voters. So it looks like we’re in for a big turnout in this year’s Nevada caucus.

Caucus Rules

According to The Green Papers, anyone who will be at least 18 on November 3 is eligible to vote on February 22. They must be a registered Democrat to vote, but registration or party changes can happen on caucus day.

The Nevada caucuses will begin at 12 p.m. Pacific, with the doors opening at 10 a.m. So in other time zones, the caucuses begin at 2 p.m. Central/3 p.m. Eastern. Results could start coming in as early as an hour later, at 4 p.m. Eastern. But it will likely take longer than that. There are 2,099 precinct caucuses, even more than in Iowa, NBC News reported. Of these, there are 252 total sites, since some sites will host multiple caucuses.

Delegates will be awarded proportionally. Just like in Iowa, non-viable supporters can realign to another candidate during the second round of voting. Viability is determined by the precinct’s size. If a precinct has four or more delegates, then viability starts at 15 percent. It’s 16.6 percent for three delegates, 25 percent for two delegates, and 50 percent for precincts with just one delegate.

The numbers are counted for both rounds of voting. Because unviable candidates’ voters can move to different candidates for round two, it’s theoretically possible for whoever won the first round to not win the second round. From these votes, the state delegate equivalent is estimated.

When the caucuses close, we’ll get three official numbers from the NDP (Nevada Democratic Party):

The results of the first vote (first Presidential Preference)

The results of the second and final vote (second Presidential Preference)

And the county convention delegate estimates (from which winners are typically declared)

Nevada has a total of 48 delegates, with 23 being allocated according to the caucus vote percentages. Then 13 delegates are allocated based on the State Convention delegates’ support, including eight at-large national convention delegates and five pledged PLEOs. So, 36 delegates are at stake today, not including the “superdelegates” in Nevada who aren’t based on caucus voting.

The Democratic National Convention will take place July 13-16. According to Ballotpedia, there will be 4,750 delegates total, including 3,979 pledged and 771 automatic (more commonly known as superdelegates.) In order to not have a contested convention, a candidate needs 1,991 pledged delegates on the first ballot. (Superdelegates aren’t allowed to vote on the first ballot.) If no candidate gets this majority of pledged delegates, then a second ballot (or more) will take place and both pledged and automatic delegates can vote this time. From then on, a candidate needs the majority of all delegates to win, which is more than 2,375 votes.

