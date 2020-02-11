No Shooting at Duncanville High School, District Says

Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas, just outside of Dallas-Fort Worth, became the scene of panic on the afternoon of February 11 after rumors spread of a shooting on campus.

The school district has confirmed in a statement on Twitter, “There is no immediate safety concern at Duncanville High School. We are currently investigating an incident that led to the fire alarm being activated and students evacuating the building. At this point students have been allowed back inside and we will provide an update shortly.”

Just after 2:00 p.m. local time, Twitter became alive with rumors of a shooting at the school. As a result of the panic, police officers and other emergency services personnel set up outside of a Shell gas station across the street from the school. Reports from the scene indicate that fireworks were let off inside of the school.

There are over 4,200 students enrolled at the school in addition to 230 members of staff. It is the second-largest high school in terms of campus size in the United States. It is the alma-mater of Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

