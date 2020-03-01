Oprah Winfrey Falls OnStage, Snoop Dogg Reacts, Credits Kobe Bryant [VIDEO]

Media icon Oprah Winfrey is human. She proved it on Saturday when she fell onstage while speaking at her Visions2020 stop in Los Angeles, California.

“Wrong shoes,” Winfrey said in her microphone after she gathered herself.

For those keeping score at home: Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour is a nine-date tour in partnership with Weight Watchers.

During 2020 Vision, Winfrey sits down with notables in a one-on-one conversation who have a focus on making 2020 a year of renewal and for those in attendance to celebrate who they’re meant to be.

Notables who have participated or are slated to participate are Tina Fey, Amy Schumer and Oprah’s best friend, Gayle King.

Ironically, after Oprah fell, Snoop Dogg weighed in via the comments section of the video posted on Instagram by rapper, 50 Cent. “What the f**k happen here,” 50 Cent wrote in the caption of the video. “Michael Jackson’s ghost trip her?

“Michael and Kobe blew a gust of wind,”joked Snoop Dogg. “Balance.”

Snoop Dogg vented his frustration on Instagram last month after Oprah’s best friend, Gayle King’s interview with WNBA legend, Lisa Leslie on CBS This Morning.

“It’s been said that his legacy is complicated because of a sexual assault charge,” King said to Leslie.

“Is it complicated for you as a woman, as a WNBA player?” “It’s not complicated for me at all,” answered Leslie.

“I just never have ever seen him being the kind of person that would do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way. That was just never the person that I know.”

The timing of King’s question and follow up question has been a constant subject at hand.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people, including Bryant’s daughter, Gigi on Sunday, January 26. King’s interview was conducted about a week after.

That’s when Snoop Dogg voiced his frustration. “Gayle King, you out of pocket for that s–t, way out of pocket,” Snoop said in a video via Instagram.

“What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we the worst. We the f—–g worst. We expect more from you Gayle. Don’t you hang out with Oprah? Why y’all attacking us? We your people! You ain’t come after fucking Harvey Weinstein asking them dumb ass questions.”

For the record: Charges were dropped in Bryant’s criminal case on Sept. 1, 2004, after his accuser wouldn’t testify. Bryant and the woman settled the civil lawsuit case out of court in 2005.

@GayleKing you be ashamed of yourself for bringing that question up. It be our people to take us down. Now @GayleKing go interview Harvey Weinstein. Let me see that interview. — Barry Bondz (@BarryBondz) February 5, 2020

Many have weighed in on Gayle King’s interview including rapper, Barry Bondz, who tweeted his frustration to King and said: “You be ashamed of yourself for bringing that question up. It be our people to take us down. Now @GayleKing go interview Harvey Weinstein. Let me see that interview.”

Nation of Islam leader, Louis Farrakhan weighed in last week while speaking Saviours’ Day, the celebration of the birth of Master W. Fard Muhammad, the Messiah of the Christians, Mahdi of the Muslims and teacher of the Most Honorable Elijah Muhammad. “I pray that you will recover that lost sense of commitment to your people out of which you came,” he said.

“Sister Gayle, my brother Snoop. My brother Snoop was angry, angry with you because what you did was so unnecessary. And so I defend the good that Gayle has done in her life. But I’m saying to all of you that are in privileged positions with white people, don’t let them use you.”