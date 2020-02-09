Oscars 2020 Presenters: Who Is Presenting the Awards Tonight?

Show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced the final slate of presenters for the 92nd Oscars telecast.

The Oscars are televised live on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. The production will air live on ABC at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific. “The Oscars Red Carpet Show” will air at 6:30 p.m. Eastern/3:30 p.m. Pacific. The live telecast will air in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

Presenters are key this year because the show producers once again opted not to have an emcee for the event after Kevin Hart’s problematic tweets surfaced prior to last year’s telecast. His tweets were met with outrage and he backed out of being emcee, leaving producers scrambling.

Who Are the Presenters At the Oscars this Year?

Presenters for the telecast include A-List Hollywood talent and established names in entertainment along with a diverse range of emerging stars. This year, the presenters include Jane Fonda, Josh Gad, Tom Hanks, Oscar Isaac, Sandra Oh, Natalie Portman, Chris Rock and Taika Waititi.

Tom Hanks: After he is assigned to profile children’s TV host Fred Rogers, a jaded magazine writer overcomes his skepticism to learn about kindness, love, and forgiveness from America’s most beloved neighbor and is nominated for Actor In A Supporting Role.

Taika Waititi: the New Zealand film-maker behind the “anti-hate” Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit, says the movie’s six Oscar nominations have vindicated the risks he took in making the controversial film.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Mahershala Ali, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Olivia Colman, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Zack Gottsagen, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Diane Keaton, Regina King, Shia LaBeouf, Brie Larson, Spike Lee, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, George MacKay, Rami Malek, Steve Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Keanu Reeves, Ray Romano, Maya Rudolph, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Sigourney Weaver, Kristen Wiig and Rebel Wilson.

Who Is Performing at the Oscars This Year?

#OscarsAllAccess is LIVE from the Red Carpet on Twitter this Sunday Feb 9th! ❤️ or RT this tweet for a reminder to tune in #Oscars Sunday! pic.twitter.com/GKgGPTan55 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 6, 2020

A list of Oscars 2020 performers has been announced. Viewers will be able to livestream the Oscars and watch the performances of Elton John, Idina Menzel, Billie Eilish and more on stage.

Among the Oscars performers, Cynthia Erivo is nominated not only for Music (Original Song), but also for Actress in a Leading Role for her performance as Harriet Tubman in Harriet. Elton John has been nominated for four Oscars in this category, and won once. Dina Menzel gave an incredible Oscars performance with the Oscar winning original song “Let it Go” from the first Frozen. Chrissy Metz of This Is Us will sing the Oscar nominated “I’m Standing With You.” Randy Newman has been nominated 22 times, and won four Oscars, including for songs in each of the previous three Toy Story films. Diane Warren has been nominated for 11 Oscars in this category, with this being her third nomination in the past three years.

The night will begin on the red carpet as celebrities talk fashion and jewelry and who they’re wearing to the show. The red carpet looks of a decade will be an interesting retrospective on the past 10 years of Oscar style. Predict the Oscar winners on Twitter for categories like Best Picture, Lead Actor and Actress in a Film and Best Song.

READ NEXT: Read more about the Oscars