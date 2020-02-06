Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Some of the biggest celebrities in the world, such as Wayne Gretzky, Bill Murray and Aaron Rodgers will tee up with golf’s best as PGA Tour’s Pebble Beach Pro-Am tees off from California. The tournament’s first round is Thursday, and it wraps up on Sunday.

Television coverage of the tournament will be on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday). But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the 2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage of featured holes and players for the entirety of the tournament. This is different — and more extensive — than the TV broadcasts:

Watch PGA Tour Live on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the PGA Tour Live Channel, you can then watch a live stream of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets) are two of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch a replay of each channel’s broadcast on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. All include CBS (live in select markets), while the “Max,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate” packages include the Golf Channel, and “Max” comes with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

The Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets) are both included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2020 Pebble Beach Pro-Am Preview

Phil Mickelson returns to the event he won a year ago, become the oldest winner in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am’s storied history at 48. Mickelson shot two rounds of 65 and finished the four-round tournament at 19-under.

Mickelson thought the victory was going to propel him into a great year, but instead he stumbled, only finishing in the top 20 one time the rest of the way.

“After I won last year, I knew I was going to go out and just crush the rest of the year,” Mickelson told The Associated Press “And the rest of the year crushed me.

“I was really excited about how I was playing. And then I get on the golf course and I start not seeing what I want to have happen but more what I don’t want to have happen,” Mickelson added. “My inability to kind of control my thoughts was getting the best of me the first few weeks. And I was able to identify the problem and then fix it and start to control my thoughts a little bit better, control my visualization, and I hit a lot of good shots thereafter.”

Mickelson finished tied for third last week in Saudi Arabia on the European Tour, behind Dustin Johnson and winner Graeme McDowell. In Phoenix last weekend, Webb Simpson captured the title at the Waste Management Open, edging Tony Finau in a playoff.

Along with Mickelson former champions that will be in the field this week include Johnson, Brandt Snedeker, and Jordan Spieth. The tournament takes place on four different golf courses: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club Shore. The total field is made up of 156 professionals and 156 amateurs.

Here are some of the notable pairings to keep track of, with handicaps in parenthesis: