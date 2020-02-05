Pelosi Tore Trump’s Speech in Half After State of the Union [VIDEO]

After what was already a tense evening during President Donald Trump’s State of the Union speech, Nancy Pelosi could be seen tearing Trump’s speech in half on camera right after he finished his SOTU message. Now everyone on Twitter is talking about it.

Nancy Pelosi Tore Each Page of Trump’s Transcript in Half After His Speech

Nancy Pelosi wasted no time after Trump’s speech was over. While all cameras were still on her, she tore each page of Trump’s speech in half before walking away.

Here’s a video of that moment.

And another tweet with the same video.

WTNH reported that Pelosi said she ripped Trump’s speech because “it was a courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was such a dirty speech.”

WTNH reported that Pelosi said she ripped Trump's speech because "it was a courteous thing to do considering the alternative. It was such a dirty speech."

Earlier in the Evening, Trump Didn’t Shake Her Hand

The moment came following a particularly tense evening that began when Trump would not shake Pelosi’s hand. It wasn’t known if Trump purposefully didn’t shake her hand or if he just missed her off to shake hands.

Here’s a video of that moment when it happened.

Everyone expected things to be tense, since Pelosi has been pushing for the Senate to vote to remove Trump from office after she successfully led the House to impeach him. But the Senate will likely not get enough votes for Trump to be removed since the Republicans have the majority.

This is a developing story.