Peter Weber Says ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Messed With Him

Bachelor star Peter Weber was rattled by the end of Season 25 and no one knows why—not even Reality Steve, who is one of the most knowledgeable (if not the most knowledgeable) bloggers about all things Bachelor. The only thing we do know for certain is that Weber was shocked by the turbulent finale, telling Cosmopolitan it really “messed” with him ahead of Monday’s episode.

“That last week, for sure, was the absolute hardest week of my life,” Weber said. “It just put me just through the wringer. I’ve never had another week like that in my life. I literally felt every type of emotion at its most extreme … I didn’t know how I was gonna react or take it, and I guess that’s part of the reason why the ending will never get out.”

The end of this season has been a tease from the beginning. ABC aired a trailer that shows host Chris Harrison giving Pilot Peter some ominous news. “Before you do what you’re about to do, there’s something you should know,” Harrison says in the preview clip. “I don’t know how all this ends. So I just wanted to give you a heads-up.”

The 28-year-old then proceeds to have a visible meltdown, where he’s clearly confused about what to do next. “I feel like I’m going to pass out right now,” he says. “That’s just like the last thing I needed to hear.”

Could it be that he ends the season alone? There is a shot of a single rose and Weber’s mom sobbing uncontrollably, telling him to bring “her” home, whoever she is. “Bring her home to us,” she says in the teaser. “Don’t let her go, don’t let her go.” Even Bachelor alumni are making guesses about the ending.

In a voiceover, Weber holds an engagement ring and vows to chase after his love. “When I love someone, I don’t care how hard it looks,” Weber says. “I will never surrender because I do believe that love conquers all.”

While reality TV has a reputation of making benign things seem dramatic with tactful editing, Weber confirmed to Glamour that whatever happens at the end of the season is as dramatic as it seems. “One hundred percent, without a doubt. No doubt,” he said about the ending being a big deal. “There’s nothing about that moment being overproduced at all, and I keep telling people that last week was the hardest week of my life, and it didn’t stop until the very end. That’s not like an ‘Oh, let’s tease this and have it be an ‘Eh? That’s all?’ No. It’s not overproduced at all. I promise you.”

He told Glamour it was even harder than when Hannah B. sent him home. “I have not been asked that.,” he said. “The Bachelorette [elimination], obviously, was horrible and that was heartbreaking, but this one is [is the hardest week of my life] for different reasons. This one was a lot harder for me.”

Harrison confirmed to E! Online that the development is “gut-wrenching.,” and that Bachelor producer Martin Hilton was smart to promote it in the beginning of the season. “There is something that that comes to light, something that happens that just kind of turns everything on its head and it is a wild twist at the end,” he said. “And geniously, Martin Hilton and the post department thought, let’s kind of shine a little light on that, just so you know what’s coming. And yeah, it is the most dramatic—I hate to say that but it truly is, in a very different way.”