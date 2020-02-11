2020 Presidential Election Odds: Donald Trump Leads Board

The happiest people in America that this is an election year? Those who own/run media outlets such as television stations, websites or newspapers because they are going to rake in the advertising money from the Republican and Democratic parties in 2020. Newspapers are a dying industry in the USA because of a lack of advertising dollars so all that influx of money is badly needed.

It has been an interesting few weeks for President Donald Trump in terms of his impeachment trial, in which he was acquitted, and then a State of the Union Address on February 4 that was either fantastic (among Republicans) or repugnant (among Democrats). It was definitely divisive and the two American parties perhaps have never been so at odds in history.

Trump is obviously going to be the Republican nominee for the November presidential election; he started a re-election campaign almost immediately after he took office nearly four years ago. Incumbents have won the past three presidential elections: Barack Obama (Democrat), George W. Bush (Republican) and Bill Clinton (Democrat), who by the way also was impeached but acquitted.

As of this writing, Trump is the -150 favorite on the U.S. Presidential Election odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com to win on Tuesday, November 3. Quite possible that Trump could lose the popular vote just as in 2016 but win the electoral college.

The problem for Democrats is that there is no clear-cut challenger, and last week’s vote calculation in the Iowa caucuses was nothing short of an embarrassing debacle that Trump couldn’t wait to gloat about. The caucuses ended in an essential dead heat between Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. The latter, who seems to appeal heavily to young voters, is the +425 second-favorite at betting sites to win the presidency.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana (home of Notre Dame), is +1300. Unfortunately, some close-minded Americans might not vote for him simply because he is gay. Michael Bloomberg, who is personally worth way more many than every other candidate combined and then some, is + 750 to win in November, and former vice president Joe Biden +850 after a disappointing fourth-place result in Iowa. Elizabeth Warren, who finished third in Iowa, is +3000 to be the first female president in the USA.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for betting picks and analysis on this week’s top games.