Raphael Coleman Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Raphael Coleman, a former child actor and climate change activist, has died at the age of 25. His mother Liz Jensen confirmed the death on Twitter on Friday, February 7. She wrote: “Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder.”

Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox. He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy https://t.co/qFRKPT7rRG — Liz Jensen (@LizJensenWriter) February 7, 2020

Here’s what you need to know about Raphael Coleman:

1. He Was a Climate Activist With Extinction Rebellion & Was Arrested in August

Coleman, who became known as Iggy Fox, joined the climate activism group called Extinction Rebellion (XR), giving up a career in science. XR’s tribute to Coleman says that “Iggy brought so much to Extinction Rebellion. Despite being only 25, Iggy had a great impact on the movement from being arrested partaking in many actions, taking charge of our social media, to being a highly engaging presenter and interviewer on XR UK livestreams, to creating compelling photography and videography of actions which always captured the moment. All this and so much more.”

This is incredibly sad news. James ‘Iggy’ Fox passed away on 6 February. He was 25, had given up a career in science to join XR and fought hard for the cause, especially for Indigenous rights. Iggy will be deeply missed by us all. https://t.co/WihyNtavb2 — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) February 7, 2020

Coleman was arrested in August at the Brazilian Embassy in London while protesting the Amazon deforestation. After his arrest, he penned a powerful letter titled “This Is Why I Rebel,” which XR shared on their site after his death. The full article is available here.

2. Coleman Was an Actor as a Child, Best Known for His Role in Nanny McPhee

Before Coleman became a climate activist, he was a child actor. He acted in movies like The Fourth Kind and It’s Alive, but is best known for his role in Nanny McPhee. He played the role of 11-year-old Eric Brown in this 2005 British comedy, which also starred Colin Firth and Emma Thompson.

He won the best young actor award in 2010 at the British Independent Film Festival for his role in Edward’s Turmoil, a short film.

3. His Cause of Death Is Unknown at This Time

Iggy’s cause of death is unknown at this time. His stepfather, Carsten Jensen, wrote an emotional post on Facebook about Coleman’s death. In it, he says Raphael “collapsed without prior health problems in the middle of a trip and could not be restored.”

It is unclear if an autopsy will be scheduled at this time or if more information about his cause of death will be made public.

4. He Left His Studies to Travel and Work in Wildlife Conservation

Although Coleman was perhaps best known to the public as an actor, his passion in life was climate activism and wildlife conservation. He received a zoology degree and then decided to leave London, where he was born and raised, to travel the world. According to his website, he said his goal was to work with wildlife and explore the wilderness, paying his way through photojournalism and filmmaking.

He posted this on Instagram a few weeks ago, to make people more aware of issues around the illegal wildlife trade.

5. Tributes Have Been Pouring in Online Since His Death

His mother, Liz Jensen, wrote on Twitter that he was a “courageous spirit” of XR, saying he was a “beautiful, brave amazing young man. How you loved life. And how we loved you,” along with a video of Iggy.

Our beloved son Raphael Coleman aka #IggyFox who loved life so much. Please retweet in his honour. RIP a courageous spirit of #ExtinctionRebellion https://t.co/e6G9Zpz38v — Liz Jensen (@LizJensenWriter) February 7, 2020

His stepfather, Carsten Jensen, also wrote a moving tribute to Coleman, saying “I will never forget you, we say in a farewell greeting to the dead. But when it’s your own child, it’s your genes, your whole body, something greater than the word I who forever refuse to accept the judgment of death. Raph wasn’t my child, even though I was close to him. But I can feel it myself. I see it in his mother’s eyes, and I hear it in her voice, the irreversible loss of the most precious thing in life.”

His former Nancy McPhee castmate, Eliza Bennett, wrote on Twitter: “I was so heartbroken to hear about Raphael (now James Iggy). After we worked on Nanny McPhee, he dedicated his life to protecting wildlife and fighting climate change. I’m honoured to have crossed paths him & my heart is with his family in this dark time.”

I was so heartbroken to hear about Raphael (now James Iggy). After we worked on Nanny McPhee, he dedicated his life to protecting wildlife and fighting climate change. I’m honoured to have crossed paths him & my heart is with his family in this dark time. https://t.co/oHU0a1l3BE — Eliza Bennett (@ElizaBennett) February 11, 2020

Occupy London, another activism group, wrote on Twitter: “Such a tragic loss. #RestInPower #IggyFox great activist with #ExtinctionRebellion and dedicated protector of animals. A deep inspiration to all who met him. The rebellion continues for him.”

Such a tragic loss. #RestInPower #IggyFox great activist with #ExtinctionRebellion and dedicated protector of animals. A deep inspiration to all who met him. The rebellion continues for him. https://t.co/xKPKYNWVwI pic.twitter.com/v1HGP5DL5u — Occupy London (@OccupyLondon) February 8, 2020

