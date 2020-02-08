Reports of U.S. Casualties in Afghanistan Attack

The New York Times senior correspondent for Afghanistan posted on Twitter that a “combined U.S. and Afghan force” received direct fire during an operation in Nangarhar Province, in eastern Afghanistan.

Multiple sources tell us it is as many as five or six US fatalities. One official says 6 on Afghan side too. US military is confirming an incident — “a combined US & Afghan force conducting an operation in Nangarhar was engaged by direct fire” — but not providing any details. https://t.co/Tb9CiyyCgW — Mujib Mashal (@MujMash) February 8, 2020

He added that there might be as many as five or six American casualties, but it’s too early to confirm. He clarified that “numbers on incidents like this are difficult to verify in initial hours.”

The U.S. military has not provided more details on the incident. As reported Lucas Tomlinson, the U.S. Forces in Afghanistan have said only that “we are assessing the situation & will provide further updates as they become available.”

