Riviera Beach Shooting: Multiple People Shot, Reports Say

There are reports that multiple people were shot in a shooting in Riviera Beach.

12News reported that Riviera Beach Fire Rescue was responding to reports of “multiple people shot” that emanated from West 20th Street near Avenue E Saturday afternoon.

The information is preliminary and the situation is breaking. Sometimes in breaking news situations, early information is later contradicted or proven wrong. The location is in the vicinity of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, although it’s not yet clear whether it bears any nexus to that. A WPTV reporter indicated the shooting may be near an intersection.

#BREAKING Riviera Beach Police responding to reports of shots fired near the intersection of Avenue E and West 20th Street. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/3qvQaR89jJ — Richie Pergolizzi / WPTV NBC 5 (@rpergolizzi) February 1, 2020

Photos captured the law enforcement response to the scene.

Riviera Beach Fire Rescue responding to “multiple people” shot. Multiple police vehicles with lights flashing just west of Avenue E/W 20th Street. @pbpost pic.twitter.com/0e4X97tTAb — Hannah Morse (@mannahhorse) February 1, 2020

The Police Department has not yet released confirmation or information on the shooting. It’s not yet clear whether anyone is deceased.

This post is being updated as more information is learned. Riviera Beach is a city in Palm Beach County, Florida.