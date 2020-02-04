State of the Union 2020: What Time & Channel Is Trump’s SOTU Tonight?

Tonight is President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. This is his fourth speech to a joint session of Congress. The third was in February 2019, the second was on January 30, 2018, and the first was about five weeks after his inauguration. Tonight’s SOTU for 2020 is happening just before the Senate vote on whether or not Trump will be removed from office. If you want to watch the SOTU live, here is what time it’s starting in different time zones.

Trump’s State of the Union Speech Begins at 9 PM Eastern

President Trump’s State of the Union will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern tonight, Tuesday, February 4, 2020. The speech is expected to be about an hour long, but coverage on most TV stations and online will last for two hours so it can include the Democrats’ response to the speech, too. Some TV stations and livestreams will even start their coverage 30 minutes to an hour early, so you can see the guests and government officials arriving. Most news coverage will end at 11 p.m. Eastern.

Here is when the SOTU will start in different time zones and sample cities in the U.S. and around the world. All times are for Tuesday unless indicated.

9 p.m. Eastern

8 p.m. Central

6 p.m. Pacific

Anchorage, Alaska: 5 p.m.

Athens: 4 a.m. Wednesday

Atlanta, Georgia: 9 p.m.

Bangkok: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Berlin: 3 a.m. Wednesday

Brussels: 3 a.m. Wednesday

Denver: 7 p.m.

Hong Kong: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Houston: 8 p.m.

Indianapolis: 9 p.m.

Jerusalem: 4 a.m. Wednesday

Las Vegas, Nevada: 6 p.m.

Kuwait City: 5 a.m. Wednesday

London: 2 a.m. Wednesday

Los Angeles, California: 6 p.m.

Mexico City: 8 p.m.

Miami, Florida: 9 p.m.

Montreal, Canada: 9 p.m.

New Orleans: 8 p.m.

Paris: 3 a.m. Wednesday

Philadelphia: 9 p.m.

Vancouver: 6 p.m.

State of the Union Channel

This will end up being one of the biggest speeches Trump delivers, as State of the Union addresses typically draw massive audiences. In February 2010, Barack Obama’s State of the Union was seen by 48 million viewers, according to TIME. Trump’s address to Congress in February 2017 drew about the same numbers: 47.74 million viewers across 11 networks, according to Variety. His 2018 SOTU had about 45.6 million viewers. So we can expect tonight’s to be viewed by about the same number of people.

TV CHANNEL: Trump’s address will be airing on most major TV networks, including ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, PBS, CSPAN, CNN, and more.

ABC – Click here to access the ABC channel finder and locate your local station. ABC will cover the speech and the Democratic response from 9 to 11 p.m. Eastern.

NBC – Click here to access the NBC channel finder and location your local station. NBC will cover the speech and the Democratic response from 9 to 11 p.m. Eastern.

CBS – Click here to access the CBS channel finder and location your local station. CBS will cover the speech and the Democratic response from 9 to 11 p.m. Eastern.

Fox – Click here to access the Fox channel finder and location your local station. Fox will be devoting its regular programming to cover the State of the Union from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern.

CNN – Just click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel CNN is on for you. CNN will cover the SOTU from 9 to 11 p.m. Eastern.

C-SPAN – Just click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel C-SPAN is on for you. C-SPAN will cover the SOTU and will also include the Democrats’ response.

PBS – Just click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel PBS is on for you. PBS News Hour will have a special broadcast from 9-11 p.m. Eastern.

FOX News Channel – Just click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Fox Business Network is on for you. Coverage will begin at 8:55 p.m Eastern until 11 p.m. Eastern.