State of the Union Street Closures [MAP]

The 2020 State of the Union is being held at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Feb. 4. It starts at 9 p.m. EST. There will be several street closures during the event beginning at 7 p.m. EST. THere will be high security at the event, which will be attended by President Donald Trump, members of Congress, top military brass, Trump Administration officials and several other VIPs.

Here’s what you need to know.

The U.S. Capitol Building Will Be Restricted To Only Those With State of the Union Credentials Beginning at 5:30 P.M. EST

According to U.S. Capitol Police, the U.S. Capitol Building will be restricted to only those with event credentials and authorized pedestrians beginning at 5:30 p.m. EST.

According to U.S. Capitol Police, the U.S. Capitol Building will be restricted to only those with event credentials and authorized pedestrians beginning at 5:30 p.m. EST. This includes include Members of Congress and spouses, invited dignitaries, USCP credentialed guests, media with a standard Congressional media photo ID and ticketed guests.

Beginning at 7 p.m. EST, vehicles will not be allowed within the Capitol Grounds except for those displaying a current Congressional parking sticker with at least one occupant of the vehicle carrying a valid Congressional I.D., and/or a USCP special event placard and credential.

Street Closures Around the U.S. Capitol Begin at 7 P.M. EST, Two Hours Before the State of the Union Address

These are the street that will be closed during the State of the Union Address on Tuesday night. All street closures begin at 7 p.m. EST.

These are the street that will be closed during the State of the Union Address on Tuesday night. All street closures begin at 7 p.m. EST.

Pennsylvania Ave., NW, from Third Street, NW, to First Street, NW

Constitution Ave., NW, from Louisiana Ave., NW, to Second Street, NE

First Street, NW, from Louisiana Ave., NW, to Washington Ave., SE

New Jersey Ave., NW, from Louisiana Ave., NW, to Constitution Ave., NW

D Street, NE, from Second Street, NE, to Louisiana Ave., NE

Delaware Ave., NE, from Columbus Circle, NE, to Constitution Ave., NE

First Street, NE, from Columbus Circle, NE, to C Street, SW

C Street, NE, from Second Street, NE, to Delaware Ave., NE

Maryland Ave., NE, from Constitution Ave., NE, to First Street, NE

Second Street, NE, from Constitution Ave., NE, to East Capitol Street, NE

East Capitol Street from Second Street, NE, to First Street, NE

Independence Ave. from Second Street, SE, to Washington Ave., SW

C Street, SW, from Washington Ave., SW, to First Street, SE

Delaware Ave., SW, from Washington Ave., SW, to C Street, SW

South Capitol Street from D Street, SE, to Independence Ave., SE

New Jersey Ave., SE, from D Street, SE, to Independence Ave., SE

Maryland Ave., SW, from Third Street, SW, to First Street, SW

Pedestrian Access Is Also Restricted During the State of the Union Address

The following areas will be restricted to event credentialed and authorized pedestrians only beginning at 5:30 p.m.

First Street between Constitution Ave., NW, and Independence Ave., SW

Independence Ave. between Washington Ave., SW, and Second Street, SE

First Street between Independence Ave., SE, and Constitution Ave., NE

Constitution Ave. between First Street, NE, and Louisiana Ave., NW