Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Singers Shakira & JLo Prepare for the Show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will both be performing at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show this Sunday, February 2, 2020. The two A-Listers are busy preparing for their performances, and we have the scoop on what they’re doing to get ready!

The planned performance for the Super Bowl Halftime Show is predicted to be 12 minutes long, and the two women are ready for it! As they said in a recent press conference, “We are training and preparing for the show of a lifetime!” Michael Strahan, as said to Good Morning America earlier this week, is rooting for the two stars to give one of the greatest Super Bowl Halftime Show performances ever!

As they are preparing to sing their original songs, both Shakira and Jennifer Lopez have spoken about how they plan to incorporate a tribute to Kobe Bryant, who passed away last weekend in a tragic helicopter accident, in their performances. As said during a pregame press conference, they will give a special performance to highlight the accomplishments and contributions of the late basketball star.

Both Artists Spoke At The Pepsi Press Conference

On Thursday, January 30, 2020, both Shakira and JLo appeared at the Pepsi Pregame Press Conference. Dressed in matching white, JLo presented a shimmering gold custom purse with Shakira’s birthdate on it, February 2, 2020. Yes, that means that Shakira will be performing at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on her birthday!

While speaking at the press conference, Shakira and JLo revealed that the theme of their performance will be “A Message of Unity.” They hope to inspire the audience, both in the stands and at home, to come together to support and help one another. They are also excited to promote their shared Latina heritage and to bring to the Super Bowl Halftime Show an aura of diversity and inclusion that highlights the best of the game and of the world.

Their Performance Is Expected To Be Monumental For The LatinX Community

During the Pepsi press conference, Lopez said, “Two Latinas doing this in this country at this time is just very empowering to us.” To which Shakira followed with, “It’s very important for us to convey a message of unity and also to show what a relevant force the Latin community is in this country.” Both women have been outspoken advocates of acceptance and unification.

Shakira and JLo are not the first musical talents of Latin heritage to perform during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but they are the first two Latina women to headline the performance. Past performers of Latin heritage include Gloria Estefan, Christina Aguilera, and Arturo Sandoval.

With several Latin stars performing, the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show is considered to be influenced by the rising popularity of Latin music in the United States. This year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show is anticipated to have an influence beyond Sunday’s game. As reported by TheHill, the show’s performances are “seen as win for diversity.” JLo and Shakira’s headlining performance will be the capstone of this monumental halftime show and there’s no doubt that they won’t disappoint!

JLo Is Training On The Football Field

Jennifer Lopez has posted multiple photos and videos on her social media that show her physically training on the football field. From throwing a football at the Pepsi press conference to doing running drills with players, JLo is getting into shape for her Super Bowl Halftime performance! She is fully immersing herself in the game and, according to one of her Instagram captions, says, “Put me in, coach!”