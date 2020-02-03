Shooting at Texas University Residence: 2 Dead, 1 Injured

A shooting took place at Pride Rock Residence Hall at A&M University in Commerce, TX.

The Texas A&M University in Commerce (TAMUC) Police Department originally asked all students, faculty and staff to take shelter. This recommendation has since been lifted.

The A&M-Commerce University later posted on Twitter: “The precautionary shelter in place recommendations have been lifted. Due to the ongoing investigation, Pride Rock and surrounding areas are still blocked off.”

The precautionary shelter in place recommendations have been lifted. Due to the ongoing investigation, Pride Rock and surrounding areas are still blocked off. The Rayburn Student Center is available for students that may be displaced by the ongoing investigation. (1/2) — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

They also made counselors available for anyone who needed help with the situation.

A&M University Confirms 2 Deaths

As per the A&M University Twitter page, “There have been 2 confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment.”

There have been 2 confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment. UPD has stationed officers throughout campus, including all key gathering points, for the safety of the campus community. We will continue to share updates as they are available. — A&M-Commerce (@tamuc) February 3, 2020

There is no word yet on the condition of the person injured or the identity of victims. There is also no confirmation on the identity and state of the suspect.

Pride Rock Is a First-Year Residence Hall

According to the TAMUC website, Pride Rock is “a three-story, suite style residence hall for male and female students that recently graduated high school.” It opened in 2011 and is available to Freshmen students.

KETR News posted a photo of the scene at Pride Rock Residence Hall. It shows an officer at the door of the residence. They added that all afternoon classes have been canceled.

#TAMUC has issued a shelter-in-place order and Monday afternoon classes have been canceled. KETR is on the scene at Pride Rock dormitory where an unspecified police investigation is underway. Residents of the dorm only are being allowed entry. TAMUCPD officers are at every door. pic.twitter.com/qrZVGgjK17 — KETR News (@KETRnews) February 3, 2020

