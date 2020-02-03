Shooting at Texas University Residence: 2 Dead, 1 Injured

A shooting took place at Pride Rock Residence Hall at A&M University in Commerce, TX.
The Texas A&M University in Commerce (TAMUC) Police Department originally asked all students, faculty and staff to take shelter. This recommendation has since been lifted.
The A&M-Commerce University later posted on Twitter: “The precautionary shelter in place recommendations have been lifted. Due to the ongoing investigation, Pride Rock and surrounding areas are still blocked off.”
They also made counselors available for anyone who needed help with the situation.
A&M University Confirms 2 Deaths
As per the A&M University Twitter page, “There have been 2 confirmed deaths. The third victim has been taken to the hospital for treatment.”
There is no word yet on the condition of the person injured or the identity of victims. There is also no confirmation on the identity and state of the suspect.
Pride Rock Is a First-Year Residence Hall
According to the TAMUC website, Pride Rock is “a three-story, suite style residence hall for male and female students that recently graduated high school.” It opened in 2011 and is available to Freshmen students.
KETR News posted a photo of the scene at Pride Rock Residence Hall. It shows an officer at the door of the residence. They added that all afternoon classes have been canceled.
