Tom Steyer Is Bernie Sanders’ Biggest Fan During the Democratic Debate

Tom Steyer may have had one of his best Democratic debates yet on Friday night. He also didn’t hold back in showing that Bernie Sanders was pretty much his favorite candidate on the Democratic debate stage. He stood up for Sanders a lot during the debate, and the Internet noticed.

Steyer Stood Up for Sanders A Lot During the Debate

There were several distinct moments when Steyer stood up for Sanders during the debate and openly advocated for his friend. Some people are now joking that he’s running for President just so he can be Sanders’ friend. Just take a look at the picture above. At one point during a break, Steyer could be seen whispering something to Sanders. Of course, the Internet has noticed their friendship and Steyer’s enthusiastic support of Sanders during the debate.

Is Tom Steyer running for president as part of an elaborate plan to become friends with Bernie Sanders? #DemDebate — Cassie Dagostino (@casatino) February 8, 2020

Steyer said he was scared about Pete Buttigieg because he doesn’t have the experience that was needed to beat Trump (the experience that Sanders did have, of course.)

Tom Steyer at the #DemDebate: "The question is who can go toe to toe with Mr. Trump, who can take down Mr. Trump, because he's the real threat to the country….we need people with experience. That's why I'm worried about Mayor Pete." https://t.co/SX4bKxtFPe pic.twitter.com/z7m8RfOyPZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 8, 2020

At one point during the debate, Sanders said that Steyer was absolutely right when he talked about climate change, and Steyer looked so shocked and happy. Some people are now joking that Steyer will be Sanders’ first billionaire donor.

Steyer I promise if you join us in the Bernie gang we‘ll all be your friends for real I‘ll make friendship bracelets with you I‘m not kidding @TomSteyer https://t.co/Zpm9Cl3Xif — Vivi but 2020 (@UmbraVivii) February 8, 2020

About two hours into the debate, Steyer spoke out for Sanders again. “I agree with Bernie Sanders,” he said clearly and proudly while talking about putting the climate first when deciding on requirements for trading with the U.S. This was in opposition to a point that Elizabeth Warren had made.

"I gotta agree with Bernie Sanders"

– Tom Steyer BUT WHO DOESN’T ?!? #DemDebate #FeelTheBern — tikuva (@steezyita) February 8, 2020

No seriously. Pete getting torn apart by progressive and centrist candidate alike is the second greatest thing about this that I didn't even realize I needed. (The first is Steyer stanning Bernie like crazy.)#DemDebate — Kawashi Blue (@KawashiBlue) February 8, 2020

Steyer is totally pulling for Bernie at this point lmao#DemDebates — Danny Paul 🇺🇸🌹✝️❄️👨🏼‍🏭 (@dadforthefuture) February 8, 2020

Steyer took a lot of opportunities to let the world know that he agreed with Sanders.

No one:

Steyer: I gotta agree with Bernie Sanders

No one:

Steyer: Bernie is great.

No one:

Steyer: Bernie, maybe you want to hang out sometime.

Bernie: we’ll see. pic.twitter.com/cRfchgXBtv — Juan Salvo (@j_salvo) February 8, 2020

The comments about Steyer are great. Here are some more fun reactions shared on Twitter. One person wrote: “Tom Steyer is just adorable. He’s the only person on stage including the rest of the gang. He just drew the short straw and ended up being a billionaire. :( Bernie is his idol.”

Tom Steyer is just adorable. He’s the only person on stage including the rest of the gang. He just drew the short straw and ended up being a billionaire. :( Bernie is his idol. — joe manchin is a republican (@meelkFWEE) February 8, 2020

Another person wrote: “Call me crazy but I think @TomSteyer has a little brocrush on @BernieSanders. #DemDebate.”

Call me crazy but I think @TomSteyer has a little brocrush on @BernieSanders. #DemDebate — Gavin Fritch (@FritchGavin) February 8, 2020

Another person tweeted: “When Bernie Sanders speaks, Tom Steyer shuts TF up. When Bernie jabs Joe Biden, Tom Steyer laughs with such giddiness. Tom Steyer has a crush on Bernie Sanders….. Tom Steyer is also in the race to help elect Bernie Sanders.”

When Bernie Sanders speaks, Tom Steyer shuts TF up. When Bernie jabs Joe Biden, Tom Steyer laughs with such giddiness. Tom Steyer has a crush on Bernie Sanders….. Tom Steyer is also in the race to help elect Bernie Sanders #TeamJoe #DemDebate #Toadie pic.twitter.com/QPQCy7UDZT — ⚖️ MilkChocolateMAK for the People (@NovusDivus) February 8, 2020

In the Last Debate, Steyer Got Caught in the Middle Between Warren & Sanders When He Just Wanted To Say Hi

All eyes were on Steyer tonight. In the last debate in January, he caught the public’s eye when he got stuck in the middle of an argument between Warren and Sanders. “I just want to say hi,” he said to Sanders in an awkward moment that went viral later.

Best part of this newly released audio: STEYER: “I just want to say hi, Bernie!” BERNIE: “Yeah, good, ok.” pic.twitter.com/AG11qsL4o4 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 16, 2020

Then on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Steyer got a chance to sit near Sanders again. And he just couldn’t contain his joy. He and Sanders danced near each other and, eventually, he got Sanders’ attention.

Tom Steyer yet again failing to get Bernie’s attention pic.twitter.com/6tuVcdlGZr — Rose Laoutaris (@RoseLaoutaris) January 20, 2020

One person wrote: “Tom Steyer’s dream of becoming friends with Bernie looking closer to reality every day.”

Tom Steyer’s dream of becoming friends with Bernie looking closer to reality every day https://t.co/jMWL09lR7i — Eoin Higgins (@EoinHiggins_) January 20, 2020

It seemed a friendship might be developing. One person on Twitter wrote: “Get yourself someone who talks to you like Tom Steyer talks to Bernie Sanders.”

Get yourself someone who talks to you like Tom Steyer talks to Bernie Sanders. pic.twitter.com/DTXQnp9qvu — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 20, 2020

And Steyer posted about their interaction too.

Later, when Hillary Clinton declared that no one liked Sanders, Steyer had to disagree.

At the risk of getting in the middle of it — I like @BernieSanders. Now let's move on, America. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) January 21, 2020

So of course, everyone was expecting to see more signs of a blossoming friendship between Steyer and Sanders tonight. And the viewers weren’t disappointed. It seems the friendship between these two is still strong.