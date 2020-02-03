Trade Talk: Latest On Kevin Love, Andre Iguodala

The NBA trade deadline is this Thursday and the rumors are pouring in.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports that the Cavaliers appear to resigned to the fact that they are unlikely to deal Kevin Love before the deadline. Of course, a deal could come out of nowhere and provide the team with an avenue to trade the big man.

“I’m just going to let the chips fall,” Love said earlier this year. ‘‘I know that this is a young team. I think I can help them. I’m going to do right by Cleveland, the organization. This is a league where teams want to rebuild, teams want to go young but certain teams are looking for a piece, a guy who’s played in the Finals, a guy who has playoff experience. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I think it definitely lessens the burden and the anxiety.”

The big man’s expensive, long-term contract, which will have three years and $91MM left on it after this season, is a deterrent for rival clubs. The Cavaliers are looking for an asset in return for Love, either an enticing young prospect or a future first-round pick.

Andre Iguodala Continues To Wait

When the Grizzlies acquired Andre Iguodala over the summer, many expected them to work on a buyout with former Finals MVP. They’ve been firm on their stance of not taking that route.

The Iguodala situation is fascinating because Memphis is adamant that it will not buy him out if a trade fails to materialize by Thursday's 3 PM buzzer. You obviously expect the Grizzlies to say that now … but there are only 75 hours left to find a trade anticipated for months — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 3, 2020

The Mavericks are in the market for a wing but reportedly doesn’t have major injury in Iguodala. Dallas has already made two trades this season, acquiring Justin Patton from the Thunder and Willie Cauley-Stein from the Warriors.

If Iguodala does somehow get a buyout, the Lakers and Clippers would be atop the list.

Per Woj, the Rockets have tried for months to acquire Iguodala with no success. The franchise has looked into bringing another team in for a three-way trade, though nothing has satisfied the Grizzlies’ wants. Houston has since backed off its pursuit.

Iguodala remains away from the team. He is training and remaining in good shape.

“It’s been a blessing in disguise, in terms of having this time off. I think it’s added some years to my career,” Iguodala said recently. “… When you wake up in the morning in January for the last 16 years and you’re looking for the pain like, ‘Oh, there it is,’ and then you don’t have that. So it’s kind of been good.

“I’ve been on the court, I’m in shape. I’m kind of slim, so I could use, like, three-and-a-half pounds of muscle,” he added. “It’ll take me a couple days to put that on. But I’m ready to get back on the court.”

Iguodala hasn’t played since last year with the Warriors. He believes he can make an impact with a contending team, though it seems like where he goes will depend on the Grizzlies willingness to part with him in a trade.

Memphis received a future first-rounder for taking on Iguodala and his $17M salary when the organization acquired him.

