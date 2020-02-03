76ers Coach Brett Brown on Why Trey Burke Doesn’t Play

Trey Burke signed with the Philadelphia 76ers this past summer and hasn’t really had a consistent role with the club.

The point guard has appeared in only 24 games for the team this season. When he has seen action, the former Univerisity of Michigan star has looked like he could be a contributor for the team. He’s shooting 42.1% from three-point land and he sports 15.9 player efficiency rating.

Coach Brett Brown spoke about why Burke doesn’t get more run during shootaround today.

#Sixers coach Brett Brown discussed why he has gone with Shake Milton in the starting lineup with Josh Richardson out. Brown was asked what does Trey Burke have to do to get back in the rotation. pic.twitter.com/n5SEIMYmXY — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) February 3, 2020

Brown said the team can’t play Burke and Raul Neto together. The pair of point guards have the same style of play and there’s really on room for one of them in the rotation.

Should the Sixers Trade Al Horford?

The team signed Al Horford to a four-year, $109M deal over the summer. The hope was Horford would allow the team to give Embiid proper rest while also giving him a floor-spacing frontcourt partner.

The experiment hasn’t worked out as well as the Sixers had hoped. The former Hawk and Celtic is still adjusting to playing his role for the team, playing alongside Embiid when he plays and replacing the All-Star center when he doesn’t.

Due to Horford’s age and length of contract, the team may not be able to get major assets in return should they trade the 33-year-old. However, if the team is reasonable with its expectations, it could trade away Horford and re-balance the team.

