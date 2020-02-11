Trump Tweets ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Clip Mocking MAGA Fans

Donald Trump came across a short clip from the Season 10 premiere of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and tweeted it out to his followers with the caption, TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP!” However, if the President had seen the full episode, which premiered last month, he might’ve not been so proud to share that video.

Larry David, who plays a caricature of himself on the comedy series, is actually mocking MAGA fans by wearing the red hat. He wears the MAGA hat throughout the episode in order to repel people in Los Angeles, and it works. Nobody even wants to sit near him at a restaurant once he places the MAGA hat on his head.

In the clip Trump tweeted, the only person who responds in kind to David rocking a red MAGA hat is a tough biker on the road. After the comedian accidentally almost hits the biker, the motorcyclist gets pissed and starts yelling series of not-so-nice expletives. However, the moment David flips the MAGA hat back on his head, the biker suddenly becomes apologetic and polite.

TOUGH GUYS FOR TRUMP! pic.twitter.com/DbjZjGzLWU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 11, 2020

Trump didn’t just share the tweet online, he pinned it to the top of his page so everyone would see that particular video before anything else on his page. While David has yet to respond, he doesn’t have a Twitter account, it’s likely the news will get him somehow.

Larry David wearing a MAGA so that people will avoid socializing with him. Curb continues to deliver pic.twitter.com/05V0EXG8bT — Nick Marr (@nick_marr) January 20, 2020

READ NEXT: WATCH: Bill Nye Dancing Down the Runway at NYFW Goes Viral