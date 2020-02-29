How Many Attended Trump’s South Carolina Rally? Crowd & Overflow Photos

President Donald Trump visited North Charleston, South Carolina for a Friday night rally on February 28, 2020 — the day before the Democrats’ next big primary for the 2020 Presidential nomination. The venue, which seats 13,295, was packed and overflow space was needed for a crowd that had to watch outside. Read on to learn more and see crowd and overflow photos from Trump’s South Carolina rally.

The Venue with More than 13,000 Seats Was Packed & Overflow Space Was Needed

Trump’s South Carolina “Keep America Great” rally started at 7 p.m. Eastern on February 28 at the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center. This large venue has seating for 13,000, according to the venue’s website. ABC 4 reported that the arena has a capacity of 13,295. The venue was packed and overflow space was needed, according to people at the event and local media reports.

Trump talked about the coronavirus during the rally. He said the U.S. is doing great. “We could’ve had a lot more (cases),” he said. “We’re doing great. Our country is doing great.”

He said he couldn’t promise that we wouldn’t lose any Americans to the virus, but “we’re totally prepared.”

People at the rally said the venue was packed.

We are at the rally N Charleston. SC waiting for the POTUS to speak. 13k seats and not one empty. People in the overflow parking lot, heard it’s full out there too. Trump 2020 pic.twitter.com/PJiao4wQQG — kittykat (@kittyka75220451) February 28, 2020

Trump also said during the rally that Democrats were politicizing COVID-19. “They can’t even count their own votes,” he added.

During the rally, attendees chanted “four more years!” and “10 more years!”

He then talked about the Democratic elections, saying this was coming down to a race between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. “I think Crazy Bernie has it,” he said.

Here’s another look at the crowd.

What a night! Always great to have @realDonaldTrump in SC. Tonight’s crowd was unreal! It’s safe to say that South Carolina is Trump country. Let’s Keep America Great! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #KAG #SCTrumpRally pic.twitter.com/lGi7wS8cL4 — Jeff Duncan (@Duncan4Congress) February 29, 2020

Venue Parking Lots Were Full Just Two Hours After They Opened, 10 Hours Before the Rally Started

Hours ahead of President Trump's rally in @NorthCharleston, thousands of supporters wait for him. Coverage tonight on @FOX24Charleston at 6:30pm and 10pm. Video provided by @CollinMasters4. #chsnews #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/V5SbfP1NNn — Bill Burr (@BBonTV) February 28, 2020

The parking lots opened at 7 a.m., 12 hours before the rally was scheduled to begin, with doors opening at 3 p.m. By 9:10 a.m., just two hours after the parking lots opened, they were already full, ABC 4 News reported.

Here’s another look at the crowd that was waiting for Trump’s arrival before the rally began.

Some people had camped out early, even before the parking lots opened.

These are some BRAVE souls y’all. We are live from the North Charleston Coliseum this A.M. where people have been camped out waiting for President Trump’s rally at 7 P.M. @ABCNews4 #chsnews pic.twitter.com/cO3vQXeX0O — Brooke Schwieters (@Reporter_Brooke) February 28, 2020

A Large Crowd Gathered Outside to Watch in the Overflow Space

.@au_soc & @au_spa @AmericanU students are inside covering the full-to-capacity Trump rally inside of the North Charleston Coliseum the night before the #SouthCarolina primary. I’m outside with this huge overflow crowd #AUinSCPrimaries pic.twitter.com/US0hmN9cPf — Sherri Williams, PhD (@SherriWrites) February 29, 2020

An overflow space with a large screen was set up outside, as crowds were expected to be at capacity for this event. And they ended up needing the screen, as a big crowd of people sat outside watching the rally when seats filled up inside.

Here’s another look at the overflow crowd.

Here’s the overflow from the parking lot. Loud applause when Trump takes aim at the “Fake News Media” and shouts out those who couldn’t make it inside the North Charleston Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/yaE017CmRR — Thomas Novelly (@TomNovelly) February 29, 2020

Here are more photos from the rally.

Trump’s next rally is scheduled for March 2 in Charlotte, North Carolina at 7 p.m. Eastern. This rally will be at the Bojangles Coliseum.

Although tickets are needed for his rallies, attendance is still on a first-come-first-served basis.