Valentine’s Day Movies 2020 to Watch on Netflix & Disney Plus

Valentine’s Day has arrived and if you want to avoid the crowds at the movie theater and enjoy the perfect movie in a more intimate setting, Netflix and Disney Plus have a lot of great options.

If you have a Netflix or Disney Plus account, here’s a list of the top five best movies on each platform to stream on this romantic day.

Netflix

1. The Perfect Date

This is one of those rom-coms that follows a familiar pattern, but its amazing cast and interesting premise make it a must-watch on Valentine’s Day. It stars the current Hollywood teen movie heartthrob, Noah Centineo, in the lead role, opposite Laura Marano of Disney Channel “Austin & Ally” fame.

The movie is about a high school student, played by Centineo, who designs an app marketing himself as the perfect date in order to pay for college. This plan works well for him until he starts getting feelings for someone and it all becomes more complicated.

2. Falling Inn Love

Falling Inn Love came out in August 2019 and has made everyone want to leave their job and move to New Zealand. It’s worth watching just for the gorgeous scenery alone.

Christina Milian plays an American city girl who wins a New Zealand inn online and spontaneously moves there to open it up. She’s helped by handyman Jake, played by Australian actor Adam Demos, and soon finds out that the rural Kiwi life may be everything she needed. Although the movie is a bit of a cliche, it’s a really cozy and feel-good option for a lighthearted romantic Valentine’s Day movie.

3. P.S. I Love You

This one’s a classic, and even though most people have already seen it, it’s always a great movie to rewatch, especially if you’re looking for a tearjerker on Valentine’s Day. The movie came out in 2007 and stars Hilary Swank and Gerard Butler. Swank plays Holly, a widow grieving the loss of her husband Gerry. He has left her a series of letters to give her strength and help her move forward after his death.

Since Variety just announced that P.S. I Love You will finally be getting a sequel, this is the perfect time to watch the movie and fall in love with this story.

4. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before & To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

This is actually two movies, not one, but the sequel has just been released on Netflix this week so you’ll probably want to watch both in a row. These movies are based on the first two books in Jenny Han’s trilogy. The story follows Lara Jean Covey, a high school student whose love letters get sent to her crushes without her knowledge.

This is another Noah Centineo movie, and you’ll see why everyone fell in love with these two main characters. The second movie continues Lara Jean’s story, but I won’t get into it to avoid spoilers. As soon as you’re done these you’ll most likely join the hordes of people anxiously awaiting the release of the third and final installment of the trilogy. It’s already been filmed so hopefully we don’t have to wait too long!

5. The Kissing Booth

The Kissing Booth is a really popular Netflix movie released in May 2018. Although it received poor reviews from critics, it’s considered to be a huge success by Netflix due to the number of views it received. It was so successful that a sequel was announced last year and should be released soon.

The movie is based on a book by Beth Reekles and follows Elle, a teenager who starts falling for high school senior Noah. Unfortunately, Noah is her best friend Lee’s older brother, and her new romance could potentially wreck her friendship.

Disney Plus

1. 10 Things I Hate About You

Although this film is much older than many on this list, from 1999, it’s a timeless story, a modern retelling of William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.” It’s got a great story, some witty dialogue, and an all-star cast with Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, and a very young Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The story is about a high-school student, Cameron (Gordon-Levitt), who wants to date popular girl Bianca. Because of a rule imposed by their over-protective father, however, Bianca can’t date until her older sister, Kat (Stiles) does. So Cameron pays Patrick (Ledger) to take her out — nothing could go wrong with that plan, right?

2. Aladdin (2019)

This movie is the live-action remake of the classic animated movie from 1992. It’s the story of Aladdin, a boy from the streets who meets the gorgeous daughter of the sultan of Agrabah, Princess Jasmine. One day, Aladdin accidentally releases a magic genie from an oil lamp, a hilarious and powerful character played by Will Smith.

It’s a bit different than the animated version we all know and love, but it does a great job of bringing in fresh new lines and enough dazzle and enthusiasm. It had a huge commercial success, so it’s no surprise that Aladdin will be getting a sequel, as revealed by Variety. There is still no word yet on when it will be released and what direction the sequel will take.

3. Cinderella

We all know this classic fairy tale story, but what better time to watch it than on Valentine’s Day? Ella lives a hard life after the death of her father, working day and night for her stepmother and stepsisters. Her godmother helps her attend the Royal Ball, where she meets and dances with a handsome stranger.

The 1950 animated classic was remade into a live-action film in 2015, but sometimes it’s better to watch the original version.

4. Lady and the Tramp (2019)

This is a retelling of the classic animated movie from 1955, and it does a great job of staying true to the story. It’s a heartwarming film about Lady, an upper class, spoiled American Cocker Spaniel dog and Tramp, a tough but loveable street dog. The two canines head off on an adventure together and grow to understand and respect each other’s differences.

It’s emotional and it’s heartfelt, but it’s also got some lighter and more humorous moments, making it a truly perfect romantic movie for a Valentine’s Day date.

5. Tuck Everlasting

This 2002 movie based on the book of the same name is a classic, starring Alexis Bledel as Winnie Foster. Winnie is a teenage girl struggling to find her identity and independence. One day in the woods, she meets the mysterious Jesse Tuck and his family. They’re generous and lovely and treat her as one of the family. What Winnie doesn’t know, however, is that they have a big secret that could make her change her mind about staying with them.

It’s a timeless romantic movie, but it’s also got some important themes about maturity, coming-of-age, and humanity that can be a more thought-provoking Valentine’s Day option.

