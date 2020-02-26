VIDEO: Molson Coors Shooting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Live video captures the aftermath of a mass shooting at Molson Coors in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. You can watch the live news reports from the scene throughout this story.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is reporting that seven people, including the shooter, are dead. However, Milwaukee police have not yet confirmed the casualty counts, nor have they identified suspect or victims. The mass shooting broke out at Molson Coors on the afternoon of February 26, 2020.

Journalist Jermont Terry wrote on Twitter, “My Milwaukee Police sources confirm the shooter at Miller Coors was fired earlier today. Then returned with silencer on gun and opened fire. At least 5 were shot dead. The gunman appeared to have stole name tag of another employee when he returned to work with gun @cbschicago.}”

WTMJ-TV reported that officers with tactical gear were at the scene in the back of the plant’s headquarters.

Milwaukee police are dealing with the unfolding situation and wrote, “MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time.”

WISN-TV reported that the shooter is “was a former MillerCoors employee.” ABC News reported that no one has been brought to Froedtert Hospital, the major trauma center, from the scene. That doesn’t bode well in terms of whether there are people with survivable injuries.

Schools in the area were locked down. ATF chicago wrote on Twitter, “BREAKING: ATF (Milwaukee, WI Field Office) is responding to the scene of an active shooter at the MillerCoors Building in Milwaukee, WI.”

ABC News reported that the incident was in the Molson Coors headquarters beginning. People were starting to get their cars out of the parking garage.

Police scanner audio shows that the incident came in as an active shooter incident. The initial report came in as one person shot. It was “not confirmed as a safe scene,” per the initial dispatcher audio, which is archived by Broadcastify.