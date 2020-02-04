WATCH: Bernie Sanders Delivers Speech After Iowa Caucus

Bernie Sanders is delivering his first speech while we still wait for the Iowa caucus results tonight. The caucus provides the first opportunity for candidates to gain a lot of momentum that will help carry their campaigns through the coming months. But the results are delayed, so candidates had to make their speeches before the results were in.

You can watch Sanders’ speech in the video below.

Here’s a look at the results from tonight. Right now they say “0,” but when official results are available, the fields will be filled in with results.

Live Results: Democratic 2nd Round

Live Results: Democratic Delegate Equivalents

Here’s a look at the schedule that’s coming next in the Democratic primaries and caucuses.

A Look at the Upcoming Schedule

Here’s a look at the primary schedule, provided by 270ToWin.

New Hampshire’s Democratic primary will be next on February 11.

The Nevada Democratic caucus will be on February 22.

South Carolina’s primary is February 29 (only for Democrats.)

On Super Tuesday on March 3, 15 states will host their primaries and caucuses, including California and Texas. This year, California has moved up its primary from when it usually is held in June, making Super Tuesday an even bigger deal. Here are the states participating in Super Tuesday:

Alabama

American Samoa (Democratic caucus only)

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Democrats Abroad

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

On March 8, Puerto Rico will host its Republican primary.

On March 10, primaries and caucuses will be in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota (Democrat only), and Washington.

On March 12, the Virgin Islands will have its Republican caucus.

On March 14, Guam (Republican only), Northern Mariana, and Wyoming (Republican convention) will be held.

On March 17, primaries will be in Florida, Illinois, Ohio, and Northern Mariana (caucus). Arizona will also have a Democratic primary, but the Republican primary was canceled.

On March 24, American Samoa (Republican caucus only) and Georgia’s will take place.

On March 27, North Dakota will host its Republican convention.

On March 29, Puerto Rico will host its primary (Democratic only.)

270 To Win notes that by the end of March, more than 50 percent of the Democratic party’s delegates will already be decided.

On April 4, primaries will be held in Louisiana, Wyoming (Democratic caucus only), Alaska and Hawaii. (Alaska and Hawaii opted out of their Republican primaries.)

On April 7, Wisconsin will host a primary.

On April 28, primaries will be held in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and New York.

On May 2, primaries will be in Guam and Kansas.

On May 5, Indiana will have its primary.

On May 12, Nebraska and West Virginia will have their primaries.

On May 19, Kentucky and Oregon will have their primaries.

On June 2, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and Washington D.C. will have their primaries.

On June 6, the U.S. Virgin Islands will have its Democratic caucus.

