WATCH: Democratic Debate in South Carolina [FULL VIDEO]

If you didn’t get a chance to watch all of the Democratic debate tonight, February 25, you haven’t lost your chance. The full video of the Democratic debate is available below.

Watch the Full Democratic Debate

You can watch the full Democratic debate in the video below. It will be a live stream until a few minutes after the debate ends, when it reverts to being a fully rewatchable video. The direct link to the video is here.

The candidates for tonight are:

Joe Biden, former Vice President

Mike Bloomberg, former mayor of New York City

Pete Buttigieg, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana

Amy Klobuchar, Minnesota senator

Bernie Sanders, Vermont senator

Tom Steyer, businessman

Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts senator

The debate was co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, partnering with Twitter. The debate took place in Charleston, South Carolina.

Moderators for the debate included Norah O’Donnell, Gayle King, Margaret Brennan, Major Garrett, and Bill Whitaker.

If you missed last week’s very dramatic debate on NBC, you can watch the full video of the debate below.

How the Debates Line Up with the Primaries

Here’s a look at the primary and caucus schedule coming up, provided by 270ToWin.

South Carolina’s primary is February 29 (only for Democrats.)

On Super Tuesday on March 3, 15 states will host their primaries and caucuses, including California and Texas. This year, California has moved up its primary from when it usually is held in June, making Super Tuesday an even bigger deal. Here are the states participating in Super Tuesday:

Alabama

American Samoa (Democratic caucus only)

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

From March 3-10, U.S. citizens living abroad can vote in the Democrats Abroad primary, the Independent noted.

On March 10, primaries and caucuses will be in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota (Democrat only), and Washington.

On March 14, Guam (Republican only), Northern Mariana, and Wyoming (Republican convention) will be held.

On March 17, primaries will be in Florida, Illinois, Ohio, and Northern Mariana (caucus). Arizona will also have a Democratic primary, but the Republican primary was canceled.

On March 24, American Samoa (Republican caucus only) and Georgia’s will take place.

On March 27, North Dakota will host its Republican convention.

On March 29, Puerto Rico will host its primary (Democratic only.)

On April 4, primaries will be held in Louisiana, Wyoming (Democratic caucus only), Alaska and Hawaii. (Alaska and Hawaii opted out of their Republican primaries.)

On April 7, Wisconsin will host a primary.

On April 28, primaries will be held in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and New York.

On May 2, primaries will be in Guam and Kansas.

On May 5, Indiana will have its primary.

On May 12, Nebraska and West Virginia will have their primaries.

On May 19, Kentucky and Oregon will have their primaries.

On June 2, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and Washington D.C. will have their primaries.

On June 6, the U.S. Virgin Islands will have its Democratic caucus.

The Democratic National Convention will take place July 13-16.

The Republican National Convention will be August 24-27.

