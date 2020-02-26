How to Watch Furman vs UNC Greensboro Basketball

With the end of the conference play nearing, Furman and UNC Greensboro are set to clash, with the winner keeping their hopes for a Southern Conference regular-season title alive.

Furman vs UNC Greensboro Preview

Furman saw a seven-game win streak stopped by first place Eastern Tennessee back on Feb. 19, but the Paladins were able to bounce back nicely with a hard-fought victory over Wofford last time out. The win avenged a loss earlier in the season to the Terriers.

The game was a thriller, with Mike Bothwell exploding for 15 points in the second half for the win, including the game-winning layup.

“A beautiful pivot, something we practice every day around here in this program,” Furman coach Bob Richey told the Greenville News. “Drove left, which we wanted. We wanted Jordan (Lyons) on the left side, so they wouldn’t help. They brought a double from the mid-line, and then (Bothwell) just kept his pivot alive, and he turns and lays the ball up.”

Bothwell — a senior guard averaging 10.5 points per game — said the key to the turnaround was just being aggressive.

“We know the game is not all 3’s,” Bothwell said after Furman went 5-for-24 from the arc Saturday. “We’ve just got to play off of two feet, drive in strong. Big message at halftime was just be confident and be aggressive. Don’t be timid. A lot of times in these big games, it seems like we have a shell-shocked look on our faces. We just had to be more aggressive.”

UNC Greensboro’s last loss also game to ETSU, although it was back at the start of the month. The Spartans have won six straight since, the latest against VMI, 71-68. Guard Isaiah Miller led the way for UNC Greenboro with 23 points.

The Spartans have won six straight against the Furman, including an 86-73 victory against the Paladins on Jan. 11 in their first meeting this season. Five different UNCG players were in double-figures that game, led by Miller’s 13 points. Miller leads the SoCon conference in scoring at 18.2 points per game.

UNCG will be celebrating its senior class, which includes James Dickey, Kyrin Galloway and Malik Massey. The trio are part of the winningest class in school history, with 104 victories and counting.

The Spartans are listed as a 3.5-point favorite for the game, with the total set at 136. The total has gone under in four of Furman’s last six games, while the over has hit in five of the last seven for UNCG. The Spartans are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games when playing at home against Furman.