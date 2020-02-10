How to Watch New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI in USA

New Zealand’s Black Caps will host the Men in Blue at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the sides’ third ODI of India’s tour.

New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI Preview

The Men in Blue claimed all five T20s in their tour’s opening series, requiring a pair of Super Over victories. Now the Black Caps can clinch a series sweep of their own with a victory in the sides’ third ODI.

India’s chase of 273 fell 22 runs short in the second ODI, which saw both sides mount late runs with the bat: All seemed lost for the Men in Blue at 153 for 7 in 31.1 overs, and New Zealand turned 197 for 8 into 273 for 8.

“Obviously, a great victory today,” Black Caps stand-in captain Tom Latham said, according to ESPNcricinfo. “Last game the batters won the game, today the bowlers did the job. I think that total was okay, it was a funny wicket. We managed to take wickets upfront and the bowlers kept taking wickets. We’ve had some close games with India, delighted to get the win.”

Kyle Jamieson claimed man of the match honors in his Black Caps debut. The 25-year-old hit 25 not out in his side’s late onslaught, then took 2-42 with the ball.

“When I was growing up I was a batter, so I was probably dreaming of scoring a 100 on debut,” Jamieson said, according to The New Zealand Herald.

“But as I become older, it becomes more about how I can contribute to the team, and how I can win a game and a series. In the present moment, doing that is the most special thing.

“To get your first cap and make an impact — to play some sort of a role in helping us first get to a total and then restrict a pretty good batting lineup, it’s very pleasing, and to get a series win tops it all off.”

Navdeep Saini (a career-best 45 off 49) and Ravindra Jadeja (55 off 73) were largely responsible for India’s rally, adding 76 for the eighth wicket.

“Particularly impressed with how we finished the game today,” India captain Virat Kohli said, per ESPNcricinfo. “I thought in the first half we let things slip away from us a little bit. You know 200 for 8 and they got to 270-plus. I thought we gave away 30-40 extra there. But having said that, we were in trouble with the bat as well. I think Saini and Jadeja showed great character to bounce back. Shreyas [Iyer] played really well as well.

He added: “Pretty happy to see the fight that we showed in the end, but again, a game where we could have taken our chances and capitalised on it.”