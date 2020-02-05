State of the Union 2019 Live Stream: Watch Trump’s SOTU Online

Tonight, President Donald Trump will be giving his official State of the Union address to Congress. This year’s speech happens the day before the Senate votes on whether or not to remove him from office. Will Trump talk about the impeachment trial at all? Will he talk about who won the Democratic Iowa Caucus? Trump’s speech will begin tonight, February 4, at 9 p.m. Eastern and you can watch it in the embedded videos below. Some streams will start earlier than 9 p.m. so you can watch the “red carpet” arrivals of politicians, military, the Supreme Court, and special guests. We’ll also provide additional live streams below so you can choose which stream you’re most interested in watching.

Choose from Multiple SOTU Live Streams Below

Most of these streams will also include the Democrats’ response to the SOTU along with commentary from political pundits. The first stream below is from NBC.

President Trump Delivers 2020 State Of The Union Address | NBC News (Live Stream)

There’s a lot of speculation about what Trump will be addressing during his speech. You can find out live in the stream below from Fox.

Live: Trump's State of the Union Address

So far, we know that Trump’s theme is “The Great American Comeback,” ABC 12 reported. Officials have said that Trump plans to keep the speech optimistic, talking about topics such as a “Blue Collar Boom” from a trade deal with China, along with deals with Canada and Mexico.

Trump is also expected to talk about working families, school choice, and paid family leave.

Trump is expected to discuss national security, immigration, sanctuary cities, and healthcare. The White House has indicated that he will talk about prescription drug prices and compare his plan to those championed by Democrats.

It’s not known if Trump plans to address other issues, such as the impeachment trial or the Wuhan coronavirus scare that is on the forefront of many Americans’ minds. It’s also unclear if he will address the results of the Iowa Caucus or the delay in reporting the Democrats’ results. Trump won the Iowa caucus on the Republican side.

Next is a live stream from PBS.

WATCH LIVE: 2020 State of the Union address delivered by President Trump

First Lady Melania Trump is expected to have several guests with her, including Army veteran Tony Rankins and Raul Ortiz from Customs and Border Patrol in the Rio Grande Valley region.

And here is ABC’s stream.

State of the Union 2020: President Donald Trump addresses nation, joint session of congress

As always, it will be interesting to see if there are any unexpected interruptions during this year’s State of the Union. In 2009, Rep. Joe Wilson yelled “You lie!” to President Barack Obama during his address to Congress. Last year, Nancy Pelosi had some pretty sarcastic claps during Trump’s speech. And in some speeches in the past, Trump has left his teleprompter far behind and gone off script with improvisations that could really take us anywhere.

After Trump speaks, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democrats’ official response to the State of the Union. Whitmer will be speaking from East Lansing High school, which is the school where her children are enrolled. Whitmer was elected governor in 2018. Whitmer’s will be the only official speech from the Democratic party, but others may also deliver speeches of their own, like Bernie Sanders who will be delivering one at 10:30 p.m. Eastern.

