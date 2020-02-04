New Hampshire Is Next After Iowa with 24 Delegates Up for Grabs

Today is the first in a long line of Democratic caucuses and primaries that will help determine who is the Democratic nominee for the 2020 Presidential election. When is the next election, the New Hampshire primary? New Hampshire is scheduled for a little more than a week from now on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

The New Hampshire Primary Is Tuesday, February 11

In just a little over a week from now, the New Hampshire primary is taking place on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. In New Hampshire, 24 pledged delegates are at stake. The state has a total of 33 delegates. The 24 delegates are pledged based on the voting results in the primary, as long as a candidate gets at least 15 percent of the vote. Primary hours in New Hampshire will be from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern. Polls must open by 11 a.m. Eastern, but most will open between 7 and 8 a.m. Eastern, The Green Papers explains. Most of the polls will close by 7 p.m. but a few stay open until 8 p.m. (Many media networks use the early closing hours to project a winner.)

Sixteen district delegates are pledged proportionally based on primary results in the congressional districts, The Green Papers explains, and then eight are pledged based on the primary vote statewide (five at-large National Convention delegates and three pledged PLEOs.) On top of that, there are nine unpledged PLEOs (these are essentially superdelegates, but they don’t vote in the Democratic National Convention until the second ballot.) These unpledged delegates include five DNC members and four members of Congress (two Representatives and two Senators.)

The Rest of the Primary & Caucus Schedule

The Nevada Democratic caucus will be on February 22.

South Carolina’s primary is February 29 (only for Democrats.)

On Super Tuesday on March 3, 15 states will host their primaries and caucuses, including California and Texas. This year, California has moved up its primary from when it usually is held in June, making Super Tuesday an even bigger deal. Here are the states participating in Super Tuesday:

Alabama

American Samoa (Democratic caucus only)

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Democrats Abroad

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

On March 8, Puerto Rico will host its Republican primary.

On March 10, primaries and caucuses will be in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota (Democrat only), and Washington.

On March 12, the Virgin Islands will have its Republican caucus.

On March 14, Guam (Republican only), Northern Mariana, and Wyoming (Republican convention) will be held.

On March 17, primaries will be in Florida, Illinois, Ohio, and Northern Mariana (caucus). Arizona will also have a Democratic primary, but the Republican primary was canceled.

On March 24, American Samoa (Republican caucus only) and Georgia’s will take place.

On March 27, North Dakota will host its Republican convention.

On March 29, Puerto Rico will host its primary (Democratic only.)

270 To Win notes that by the end of March, more than 50 percent of the Democratic party’s delegates will already be decided.

On April 4, primaries will be held in Louisiana, Wyoming (Democratic caucus only), Alaska and Hawaii. (Alaska and Hawaii opted out of their Republican primaries.)

On April 7, Wisconsin will host a primary.

On April 28, primaries will be held in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and New York.

On May 2, primaries will be in Guam and Kansas.

On May 5, Indiana will have its primary.

On May 12, Nebraska and West Virginia will have their primaries.

On May 19, Kentucky and Oregon will have their primaries.

On June 2, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and Washington D.C. will have their primaries.

On June 6, the U.S. Virgin Islands will have its Democratic caucus.

The Democratic National Convention will take place July 13-16. According to Ballotpedia, there will be 4,750 delegates total, including 3,979 pledged and 771 automatic (more commonly known as superdelegates.) In order to not have a contested convention, a candidate needs 1,991 pledged delegates on the first ballot. (Superdelegates aren’t allowed to vote on the first ballot.) If no candidate gets this majority of pledged delegates, then a second ballot (or more) will take place and both pledged and automatic delegates can vote this time. From then on, a candidate needs the majority of all delegates to win, which is more than 2,375 votes.

