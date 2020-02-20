The Democratic debates are getting closer to ending, but we still have at least three more debates after tonight’s debate. So when is the next Democratic debate? It’s on February 25.

The Next Democratic Debate Is February 25

The next debate will be hosted by CBS, Twitter, and the Congressional Black Caucus. It will take place on Tuesday, February 25 at the Gaillard Center in South Carolina. This will be just a few days before the February 29 South Carolina primary.

Right now, it’s looking like we’ll have at least six candidates in the next debate too, and they’ll be the same lineup as today’s debate. Yes, Michael Bloomberg has already qualified for the February 25 debate too, as have Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, Bernie Sanders, and Elizabeth Warren. Candidates need to meet polling requirements for the February 25 debate or secure a delegate.

Tom Steyer and Tulsi Gabbard can still qualify, but they have until 11:59 p.m. Eastern on February 24, CBS News reported.

Then the next debate will be March 15, 2020. This debate will be hosted by CNN and Univision. The debate will be after Super Tuesday and just before the Arizona primary. The debate will take place in Phoenix, The EA Courier reported.

After that, there will be at least one more debate in April 2020.

How the Debates Line Up with the Primaries

Some of these debates are lining up with early primaries for the Democratic nomination. Here’s a look at the primary schedule, provided by 270ToWin.

The Nevada Democratic caucus will be on February 22.

South Carolina’s primary is February 29 (only for Democrats.)

On Super Tuesday on March 3, 15 states will host their primaries and caucuses, including California and Texas.

From March 3-10, U.S. citizens living abroad can vote in the Democrats Abroad primary, the Independent noted.

On March 8, Puerto Rico will host its Republican primary.

On March 10, primaries and caucuses will be in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota (Democrat only), and Washington.

On March 12, the Virgin Islands will have its Republican caucus.

On March 14, Guam (Republican only), Northern Mariana, and Wyoming (Republican convention) will be held.

On March 17, primaries will be in Florida, Illinois, Ohio, and Northern Mariana (caucus). Arizona will also have a Democratic primary, but the Republican primary was canceled.

On March 24, American Samoa (Republican caucus only) and Georgia’s will take place.

On March 27, North Dakota will host its Republican convention.

On March 29, Puerto Rico will host its primary (Democratic only.)

On April 4, primaries will be held in Louisiana, Wyoming (Democratic caucus only), Alaska and Hawaii. (Alaska and Hawaii opted out of their Republican primaries.)

On April 7, Wisconsin will host a primary.

On April 28, primaries will be held in Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and New York.

On May 2, primaries will be in Guam and Kansas.

On May 5, Indiana will have its primary.

On May 12, Nebraska and West Virginia will have their primaries.

On May 19, Kentucky and Oregon will have their primaries.

On June 2, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, South Dakota and Washington D.C. will have their primaries.

On June 6, the U.S. Virgin Islands will have its Democratic caucus.

The Democratic National Convention will take place July 13-16.

The Republican National Convention will be August 24-27.

READ NEXT: More Than 17,000 Pack Bernie Sanders’ Tacoma, Washington Rally