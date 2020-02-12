‘Yang 2024’ Trends As Supporters Call for Him to Run Again

Within just minutes of Andrew Yang dropping out of the Democratic race on February 11, calls for him to run again began trending on Twitter. “Yang 2024” quickly trended to the number one spot on Twitter during a high-stakes New Hampshire primary that also saw Michael Bennet say goodbye. But it appears that Yang’s career in politics isn’t over.
Yang 2024 Trended to the Top of Twitter Within Minutes of Yang Suspending His Campaign
When Yang suspended his campaign, he told supporters that he was proud that they made Universal Basic Income a major talking point and he was proud to run a “Humanity First” campaign.
But his supporters aren’t ready to say goodbye and they want to see him again in 2024.
“America just isn’t ready for you yet,” one supporter wrote.
“I’m looking forward to #Yang2024,” another wrote.
Yang himself has said “This isn’t an end, it’s a beginning.”
So it looks like Yang isn’t going anywhere.
Others Are Calling for Yang To Be the Democratic VP Pick
Still others want Yang to get the VP spot.
Still others have said that Yang won because he helped change the conversation.
Yang was perhaps one of the most unique candidates in a crowded Democratic primary race. His platform included Medicare for All, requiring all police officers to wear cameras, paid family leave, media fragmentation, a call for UBI (Universal Basic Income), which he refers to as the Freedom Dividend, and more. The idea of a UBI has many supporters, including Elon Musk. Yang has said that a UBI will be necessary as America becomes increasingly automated. In fact, a phrase he often uses is “The Robots Are Coming,” based off Game of Thrones‘ “Winter Is Coming” phrase.
Yang also picked up some pretty big endorsements. In August, Elon Musk said that he supported Yang, for example. Andrew Yang responded to Musk’s tweet and wrote: “Thank you Elon – this means a great deal. Congrats on building the future.”
It’s not clear who Yang supporters will vote for now, but it is clear that they’re going to miss him.
A group called Income Movement wants to continue pushing for Universal Basic Income and hopes that Yang supporters will come along and help, Rolling Stone reported.
As for Yang, he was a big surprise in this race, clearing enough hurdles to appear in multiple Democratic debates. He changed the conversation, and it’s very possible that he will be seen again in politics soon. He’s talked about running again in 2024, Rolling Stone reported.
READ NEXT: Angry Iowa Voters Call for Troy Price to Resign