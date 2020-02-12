‘Yang 2024’ Trends As Supporters Call for Him to Run Again

Within just minutes of Andrew Yang dropping out of the Democratic race on February 11, calls for him to run again began trending on Twitter. “Yang 2024” quickly trended to the number one spot on Twitter during a high-stakes New Hampshire primary that also saw Michael Bennet say goodbye. But it appears that Yang’s career in politics isn’t over.

Yang 2024 Trended to the Top of Twitter Within Minutes of Yang Suspending His Campaign

When Yang suspended his campaign, he told supporters that he was proud that they made Universal Basic Income a major talking point and he was proud to run a “Humanity First” campaign.

But his supporters aren’t ready to say goodbye and they want to see him again in 2024.

I'm so proud to be #YangGang and will forever be grateful to @AndrewYang for igniting passion in me that I've never known to exist in my life. People say he's 20 years ahead of his time, I think it's closer to four years. #Yang2024#YangGangForever let's build on our movement! pic.twitter.com/ZkZY2vGzvH — Tracy with the Blue Hat (@WhoIsAndrewYang) February 12, 2020

“America just isn’t ready for you yet,” one supporter wrote.

Thank you Andrew. Seriously. You gave it your all. America just isn't ready for you yet.#Yang2024 — Thank You Andrew. 🧢🌎 (@bismuthcity) February 12, 2020

“I’m looking forward to #Yang2024,” another wrote.

We love you, Andrew!!! As a member of the crowd said, “This is a movement!” The #YangGang will never be forgotten! I’m looking forward to #Yang2024!!! #JewsForYang pic.twitter.com/iWIF1eoerF — Jews For Andrew Yang 🧢 (@YangJews) February 12, 2020

Yang himself has said “This isn’t an end, it’s a beginning.”

"This is not an ending, this is a beginning." –@AndrewYang #Yang2024 — PDX Yang Gang 🧢 (@PDXYangGang) February 12, 2020

So it looks like Yang isn’t going anywhere.

Others Are Calling for Yang To Be the Democratic VP Pick

Still others want Yang to get the VP spot.

Alright dems…whoever picks Yang as their running mate gets my vote…otherwise I’ll just wait for #Yang2024. — Leticia Moran 🧢☂️🖖🏼 (@starfishys) February 12, 2020

Still others have said that Yang won because he helped change the conversation.

Just because yang dropped the race doesn't mean he lost. he changed the game and brought ubi and automation into the mainstream and had more of an impact than anybody else running. #yang2024 — tristan (@tristantimog) February 12, 2020

Yang was perhaps one of the most unique candidates in a crowded Democratic primary race. His platform included Medicare for All, requiring all police officers to wear cameras, paid family leave, media fragmentation, a call for UBI (Universal Basic Income), which he refers to as the Freedom Dividend, and more. The idea of a UBI has many supporters, including Elon Musk. Yang has said that a UBI will be necessary as America becomes increasingly automated. In fact, a phrase he often uses is “The Robots Are Coming,” based off Game of Thrones‘ “Winter Is Coming” phrase.

Yang also picked up some pretty big endorsements. In August, Elon Musk said that he supported Yang, for example. Andrew Yang responded to Musk’s tweet and wrote: “Thank you Elon – this means a great deal. Congrats on building the future.”

This is so hard to do. I don't want to give up But Andrew has made his speech and is suspending his campaign. So I guess it's over. So many good polls coming out I thought we had this. I seriously did. Man…@AndrewYang words can't describe how much you mean to me#Yang2024 — Andy 🧢 ♿💰🦅 (@DHotwheelz) February 12, 2020

It’s not clear who Yang supporters will vote for now, but it is clear that they’re going to miss him.

A group called Income Movement wants to continue pushing for Universal Basic Income and hopes that Yang supporters will come along and help, Rolling Stone reported.

As for Yang, he was a big surprise in this race, clearing enough hurdles to appear in multiple Democratic debates. He changed the conversation, and it’s very possible that he will be seen again in politics soon. He’s talked about running again in 2024, Rolling Stone reported.

