Yellow Springs Shooting Was Not at Dave Chappelle’s House

A fatal shooting that took place at a home in Yellow Springs, Ohio, on the morning of February 12 was not at Dave Chappelle’s house, contrary to social media rumors. Yellow Springs is located 20 minutes outside of Dayton.

The Yellow Springs Police Department has confirmed that Dave Chappelle was not involved in the shooting nor did it take place at the comedian’s home. The shooting was reported at 11:10 a.m. as having taken place on Grinnell Road, the street that Chappelle lives on. Two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have said that the two victims are not residents of the home. Their identities have not been made public.

The Shooting Has Been Described as Being the Result of ‘Some Kind of Personal Conflict’

Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer said at the scene, “I’ve not seen anything like this,” according to WHIO. A resident of the area, who was not named, told the station that she heard a “big gun” blast which was unusual because hunting season is over. That person described the shooting as being “some kind of a personal conflict.” That same report noted that social media rumors had said that the shooting took place at Chappelle’s home.

Sheriff Fischer told the media, “It’s going to be a long, drawn-out investigation. We are going to be on the scene for quite some time. Grinnell Road will be shut down for quite some time.” The sheriff added that more than one gun was recovered by investigators. The sheriff has appealed for any witnesses to the shooting to come forward. He added that there is likely video surveillance that captured the shooting.

Another witness told Dayton 24/7, “It was definitely a big gun. It sounded like a big gun and I also thought I heard someone saying either, ‘Get on the ground’ or ‘Throw your gun down’ or something.”

Chappelle Bought 39 Acres of Farmland in Yellow Springs in January 2005

According to Virtual Globetrotting, Chappelle owns 39 acres of farmland in the area around Grinnell Road. He purchased the area in January 2005. During an appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Chappelle referred to himself as being, “the local Krusty the Clown,” a reference to the celebrity comedian in “The Simpsons.” While Cincinnati Refined has reported that Chappelle can regularly be seen around the area.

