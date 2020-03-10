Alex Jones’ Mugshot: Infowars Host Charged With DUI in Texas

Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on Tuesday and charged with a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Jones was booked in an Austin jail just after midnight, the AP reports, and released on bond several hours later. Jones talked about the experience of getting arrested on his podcast on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alex Jones’ Site, InfoWars, Claims Jones Fell Victim to a ‘DWI Dragnet’

Per TMZ, Jones’ arrest report reveals that authorities were called to his house earlier in the day for a family disturbance. His “wife” claimed to authorities that they’d had a physical altercation (the report calls the woman Jones’ wife, though he divorced his wife in 2015 and hasn’t remarried. It’s unclear who this woman is).

Authorities pulled Jones over shortly after. The report says that he did blow under a .08, though he demonstrated some impairment during field sobriety tests.

Jones talked about the arrest on his podcast, Alex Jones Show, on Tuesday. He confirmed that he blew under the legal limit, and that he thinks the charges will go away.

Jones’ own site, the conspiracy theory-peddling InfoWars, immediately released an article following news of Jones’ arrest, claiming that Jones fell victim to a DWI sting operation aimed at increasing the number of DWI arrests in Travis County.

Jones said on his show, “It was quite the experience to see what was going on in this country and to experience it myself.”

Conspiracy theorist #AlexJones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Jones is being sued in Austin by the parents of a 6-year-old victim of the Sandy Hook massacre who claim he used his show to promote falsehoods that the shooting was a hoax. https://t.co/y2VbwFoM70 — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 10, 2020

The article on the site read in part, “Knowing how the establishment, globalist press operates, Jones wanted to get out in front of this to show he has nothing to hide and to point out that legal experts are confident the case will be quickly dropped because he didn’t violate the law.”

Other right-wing pundits supported Jones on social media. Jack Posobiec tweeted, “Alex Jones reportedly blew less than a 0.08 which is the legal limit in Texas […] How exactly are they going to make the charge stick?”

This is a developing post and will be updated.