Amazon Hiring: Getting a Job During Coronavirus Outbreak

Amazon is hiring a lot of people to keep up with demand during the coronavirus outbreak, and the online giant is accepting applicants who intend to go back to their other jobs after this is all over.

Although a lot of businesses are hurting during the coronavirus crisis, that’s not true of Amazon. Amazon delivery has been in demand from people confined to their houses or taking it cautiously, such as the elderly. Amazon is continuing to ship during the outbreak, and it needs more workers – some 100,000 of them.

To apply for a job at Amazon, go here. On its application page, Amazon reveals,

“Start as soon as 7 days.

No resume or previous work experience required. *Includes added $2/hr through April.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Amazon Is Hiring 100,000 New Workers

In a press release dated March 16, 2020, Amazon announced it’s hiring.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Amazon and our network of partners are helping communities around the world in a way that very few can—delivering critical supplies directly to the doorsteps of people who need them. Getting a priority item to your doorstep is vital as communities practice social-distancing, particularly for the elderly and others with underlying health issues. We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year,” Amazon wrote.

“We are opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in our fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public.”

Amazon is also hiring people who have other jobs they plan to return to after the coronavirus outbreak subsides. “We also know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis. We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back,” wrote Amazon.

Amazon offers different job opportunities. They include:

Shopping for Amazon. “Get paid to shop. Shoppers choose flexible part-time schedules while earning $17* an hour or more working in Whole Foods or a Prime Now warehouse.”

Working in an Amazon warehouse. “Bring orders to life at Amazon. Start earning industry leading wages of $17* an hour or more and choose from a variety of shifts to suit your life.”

Loading Amazon cargo onto planes. “Load cargo onto airplanes as an Amazon Air team member. You will move between a warehouse and the tarmac to load aircraft.”

Being an Amazon delivery driver. “Deliver packages to homes and retail locations as an Amazon Flex delivery driver or a delivery service partner (DSP) driver. No special license needed.”

Amazon also announced, “In addition to the 100,000 new roles we’re creating, we want to recognize our employees who are playing an essential role for people at a time when many of the services that might normally be there to support them are closed. In the U.S., we will be adding an additional $2 USD per hour worked through April from our current rate of $15/hour or more, depending on the region, C$2 in Canada, £2 per hour in the UK, and approximately €2 per hour in many EU countries. This commitment to increased pay through the end of April represents an investment of over $350 million in increased compensation for hourly employees across the U.S., Europe, and Canada.”

