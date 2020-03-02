Amy Klobuchar VP Odds Surge After Dropout Announcement

After Amy Klobuchar announced that she was dropping out of the presidential race, her betting odds for being the Democratic nominee surged. At one point, the price of a yes share jumped to 17 cents. The market has corrected a bit since her announcement, but her betting odds are still higher than they were just a day earlier. Betting odds don’t necessarily translate to actual results, but they can provide insight into bettors’ current views on political situations.

Her betting odds surged right after she announced that she was dropping out, and now they’re still up to 14 cents for a “yes” share. She’s planning to endorse Joe Biden, Fox News reported. She will be at Biden’s rally in Dallas and there’s already speculation about whether Biden would consider her as a Vice Presidential choice if he got the Democratic nomination.

Here’s a look at the betting odds for who will get the Democratic VP nomination, as shared by PredictIt.

Stacey Abrams is in first at 16 cents for a “yes” share, but Klobuchar jumped into a tie for second at 13 cents (she was briefly in second place before the betting market recorrected.) Kamala Harris is tied with her for second and Elizabeth Warren is in fourth at 12 cents a share. Nina Turner is at 11 cents a share. She has been a source of speculation for Bernie Sanders’ possible VP pick.

As you can see from the chart showing price changes in the last 24 hours, Klobuchar has seen a sudden surge in just the past hour, at one point even tying her with Abrams, who is in first place.

Betting odds change frequently. You can see the most recent VP betting odds on PredictIt here.

This is a developing story.