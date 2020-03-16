Bay Area Coronavirus: Map of Shelter-in-Place Counties in San Francisco Region

In the Bay Area, six counties have been ordered to shelter in place due to coronavirus concerns. Here’s a look at which counties they are and where they’re located.

The counties affected by the shelter-in-place are San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda, Los Angeles Times reported. Joe Goethals, San Mateo mayor, originally said there would be nine counties under the order, but later clarified that it was six. The shelter-in-place takes effect at midnight on Monday, March 16 and could last two weeks, possibly up to three weeks.

The shelter-in-place will affect about 6.7 million people, VC Star reported.

Here are maps of the affected counties:

Santa Clara County

San Mateo County

Marin County

Contra Costa County

San Francisco County

Alameda County

Goethals said that only essential businesses will stay open, such as grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals, and the like. Residents can leave their homes for essential services or to visit a grocery store. The stores are expected to stay fully stocked.

Non-essential travel is restricted, VC Star reported, whether by “foot, bicycle, scooter, automobile, or public transit.” However, county health officials said certain outdoor activities like dog walking or hikes will be allowed, VC Star reported.

Essential activities include work, business or government services, and infrastructure such as construction or housing. Transportation and public transit are available but only for essential travel. Police are allowed to monitor to ensure compliance.

Restaurants are closed for seating but are still allowed to offer takeout and delivery. Gyms and recreation facilities are closed. The order notes: “Homeless individuals are not subject to the shelter in place order but are strongly urged to find shelter and government agencies are urged to take steps needed to provide shelter for these individuals.”

This is a developing story.