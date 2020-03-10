Bernie Sanders Cancels Cleveland, Ohio Rally for Coronavirus Concerns

Bernie Sanders’ campaign has announced that he is canceling his Cleveland, Ohio rally out of concern for coronavirus. Future events are going to be evaluated case-by-case.

Elizabeth Landers of Vice News shared the announcement, which came from Sanders’ campaign’s Communication Director.

They directly attributed this to the coronavirus outbreak, per their statement: "We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak." https://t.co/PvIib6OIGR — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) March 10, 2020

Cleveland Scene confirmed the cancelation.

The communications director said: “Out of concern for public health and safety, we are canceling tonight’s rally in Cleveland… “We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak.”

Gov. Mike DeWine has asked people in the state to avoid large gatherings like rallies, Cleveland Scene reported.

The rally was scheduled to take place on what has been referred to as “Super Tuesday II” with multiple states’ primaries happening today. Elections are taking place in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota (Democrat only), and Washington.

The rally was going to take place in Cleveland, Ohio’s Huntington Convention Center at 7:30 p.m. Eastern. The announcement was made several hours before the rally was supposed to begin.

An earlier post on the event’s Facebook page, made a few hours before it was canceled, read: “In light of concerns about Coronavirus (COVID-19), please do not come to the event if you are sick or are at high risk (serious pre-existing illness or respiratory illness) or displaying symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) older adults and persons with underlying health conditions are considered to be at increased risk for severe illness and complications from COVID-19. If you have come in contact with infected people or those who may have exposed you to the virus, please also stay home.”

Since that post was made, the event has been canceled completely.

This is a developing story.