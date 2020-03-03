Bobbie Battista Dies: Former CNN Anchor Dead at 67

Bobbie Battista, the former CNN news anchor and celebrated broadcast news journalist, has died at the age of 67.
CNN’s executive producer, David Gelles, confirmed Battista’s passing saying, “Former CNN anchor Bobbie Battista has passed away at the age of 67, after a four year battle with cervical cancer. Battista was one of the original CNN Headline News anchors when the network launched in 1981. She anchored several news programs on CNN including “TalkBack Live.””
